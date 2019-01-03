Fenty Beauty is expanding in even more amazing and inclusive ways. Rihanna's brand is dropping 50 shades of concealer on Friday, Jan. 11. Fenty is also adding 10 additional hues to its Pro Filt'r Foundation range, which helped redefine inclusivity standards upon its 2017 launch. Choosing the right Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r concealer shade might seem a bit daunting — intimidating, even — to some. That's totally understandable and relatable. Fifty shades, which span the spectrum from fair to medium to deep to dark, is a lot to sift through.

But fear and fret not. You will be able to find the shade that best suits your skin tone based on a simple tip from Rihanna and the brand.

Seriously.

In a trio of Instagram posts sharing all of the foundation and concealer shades, the brand stated this in each caption: "Use your foundation number as a starting point to choose a concealer shade, then go lighter or dark depending on how you like your coverage."

It really is that simple.

If you already use Fenty's game-changing foundation, you can go up or down based on how your undertones pull, based on the warmth or coolness of your tone, and on how you like to build or blend your coverage.

If you don't use Pro Filt'r foundation ATM, now is as good a time as any to start. However, if you remain committed to another brand and shade, the same concept applies. Start with the concealer shades that match your skin tone.

Then, pick the one that suits your tone and whether you prefer to go lighter or darker and based on what skin concern you are addressing. If you want to banish dark circles, you may require a concealer with more yellow tonality. If you are covering blemishes, you may want something a little lighter than your natural tone so you can layer and blend.

It's all about preference. It's also a matter of hitting your local Sephora and swatching. Boom — you're dunzo.

Dark circles, pigmentation, blemishes, or traces of late night good times or gone-girl-gone-bad behavior will be all but erased with a few swipes of Fenty's crease-proof, Pro Filt'r Concealer. Welcome to the Fenty Fam.

The Fenty foundation and concealer range is expansive and extensive. Rihanna meant it when she said she launched the brand with the concept of including all women.

Fenty's foundations and concealers are beautiful things.

Upping the ante to 50 available shades is another win for inclusivity.

Devotees of Pro Filt'r Foundation love its comfortable, light-as-air formula and soft-matte finish. The concealer appears on its way to garnering the same level of passion from shoppers and users.

Oh, and ICYMI. Fenty is also launching eight translucent setting powders on Jan. 11. They brighten, smooth, and set your makeup minus any flashback, They are designed to suit all skin tons — because of course they are.

Go ahead and mark your calendar for Jan. 11. This is one drop you simply cannot and should not miss.