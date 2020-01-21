Over the years, Margot Robbie has become a bit of a red carpet connoisseur, known for her genius ensembles and effortless hair and makeup. This awards season, she's been killing it as usual, and she looked particularly epic at the recent 2020 SAG awards. Luckily for us, her makeup artist has revealed how to get her exact look from the night, including how to wear ombré lipstick like Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie's makeup artist for many of these red carpet events is Pati Dubroff, and if you're familiar with beauty heroes, this woman is right up there. She has done anyone who's anyone's makeup, from Laura Dern to Kate Bosworth, Dakota Johnson to Elizabeth Olsen. In short, she knows her sh*t.

She's also Margot's go-to makeup artist, particularly for red carpet events and magazine shoots. The look she prepared for the 2020 SAGs was soft with earthy tones, and she used certain techniques to make it work, the coolest of which is an ombré lipstick technique.

Dubroff revealed to the Mail Online that using a technique such as this can add a great level of depth to the lips, and to your overall look. She also did this to make Margot's lips look "seriously plump." She used Chanel products to make this work, starting with the Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 56 Moment, and adding a darker Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in 178 Rosy Brown to the outer corners.

This technique is essentially a modernised, softer way to utilise lip liner, and can be done with any lipstick colours. Simply pick a slightly darker hue for the outer corners, and be sure to blend, blend, blend, so you can't noticeably tell there are two separate shades. Everything should look as seamless as possible.

As well as her ombré lipstick, Dubroff also revealed that she used two blushers on Margot, one in a cream formula and the other a powder. This layering style helps to create a "happy cheek" as Dubroff puts it. The combination apparently allows for a more natural look. You simply apply cream blusher first, straight after your foundation, then when your entire look is done, you can judge the level of colour needed with the powder, and gently dust some of that over the top.

Don't mind me, I'm just off to try all these techniques.