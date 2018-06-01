If you suffer from hormonal acne, just leaving the house can feel like a challenge. We live in a time where skin acceptance is more widely discussed, but even then, showing off red painful blemishes isn't my ideal way to start the day. In fact, many acne sufferers spend hours asking Google, "How to cure hormonal acne" Unfortunately, there isn't a miracle overnight fix, however, there are treatments that really do work.

But first, the basics — what causes hormonal acne? Well, unlike other types of breakouts, this kind is triggered by fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone, reports Health Line. The ratio of these hormones, together with levels of testosterone, and even stress, can result in painful cysts that are often hard to get rid of. According to skin expert Dr Terry Loong, menstrual cycles can have a detrimental effect on skin too, causing red lumps to pop up on cheeks and around the jawline. While most people will have dealt with the odd acne flare-up as a teenager, it's not uncommon for the condition to rear its head well into adulthood. In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found that 50 percent of women aged 20 to 29 reported having acne. So don't worry, you're really not on your own with this one.

If you are a current sufferer of hormonal acne, your first thought will probably be to shell out tonnes of money on "wonder" products, turning your three-step skincare routine into an hour-long ordeal. But the key to treating hormonal acne, according to experts, is to simplify your skincare routine and only use products that will actually help. These can include anything from prescription-strength medication to oral contraceptives and acid-filled cleansers. As June is Acne Awareness Month, it seems an apt time to lay out exactly which treatments you should be trying out to beat those spots once and for all.

1 Roaccutane Beatrix Boros/Stocksy Available on prescription Roaccutane, also known as isotretinoin, is one of the most common tablets prescribed for hormonal acne. It's an oral retinoid so can do everything from reducing sebum and bacteria to stopping pores from clogging and eliminating redness on the skin. Unfortunately, its benefits come with a number of side effects with dryness being the most common. If you're put on a course of Roaccutane, the NHS recommends wearing sunscreen daily and using contraception as it is "likely to harm a baby."

2 Spironolactone Tatjana Zlatkovic/Stocksy Available on prescription These prescription tablets are available via your GP. Originally intended to treat high blood pressure, experts found that spironolactone was also an effective acne remedy. "An appropriate dose, can help with these cystic flares, in particular the ones that women develop with their hormonal changes during the month,” Dr. Shari Marchbein told Dermatology Times. The anti-androgen works by counteracting testosterone and any excess oil production. And according to acne sufferers, it's a much less harsher choice than Roaccutane.

3 Skinceuticals Simply Clean Cleanser Skinceuticals SkinCeuticals Simply Clean Gel Cleanser £31 SkinCeuticals Whatever you do with your skincare routine, make sure you invest in an effective but non-irritating cleanser. This gentle formula will remove any last trace of dirt and grime and help keep oil production at a normal level. Buy Now

4 La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Cleanser La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser £15 Lookfantastic Alternatively, opt for a gel cleanser that contains either salicylic or glycolic acid in order to give your skin the gentle exfoliation it needs. La Roche-Posay's salicylic cleanser was developed with the help of dermatologists and helps remove the excess oil that leads to acne blemishes. Buy Now

5 Skinoren Cream Marti Sans/Stocksy Available on prescription Skinoren is a cream that may also be prescribed to you by a doctor. It contains azelaic acid which kills any acne bacteria and removes dead skin that could block pores. You'll need to use this for around a month before seeing any results.

6 Femlieve Agnus Castus Tablets Holland & Barrett Femlieve Agnus Castus Tablets £7.99 Holland & Barrett You may regard natural treatments for acne as a load of mumbo jumbo but agnus castus is one supplement that could help suppress the condition. The hormone balancer works particularly well if you have low levels of progesterone and can lead to clearer skin with prolonged use. Buy Now

7 La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ £16 Boots Another product from La Roche-Posay's Effaclar range, this blemish treatment works to regulate oil production and reduce the redness of spots. It also works as a moisturiser and primer so you can simplify your skincare routine even more. Buy Now

8 Acnecide Gel Acnecide Acnecide 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Gel £9.99 Superdrug Benzoyl peroxide is an antibacterial gel that kills bacteria and therefore reduces the number of spots on your skin. It's classed as the only helpful over-the-counter product for acne and can either be prescribed or bought in a pharmacy store such as Superdrug. Just like Roaccutane, it can increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight, so ensure regular sunscreen application if using this. Buy Now

9 The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid The Ordinary The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion £8 Cult Beauty Renowned for its high concentrations at low prices, The Ordinary's retinoid serum will push your skin cells to regenerate overnight. This will not only reduce the amount of breakouts that you experience but get rid of those pesky marks each spot leaves behind. Buy Now