Weddings are a great time to start understanding your ability to say "no." That can be very tricky if your toxic relatives are in some way paying for the wedding; but it's worth remembering that some things are not worth the price. If you can, negotiate very firmly on what they can and cannot have a say on. That way, if they break that line you can tell them (kindly, but seriously) that they're outside their zone, and that it's not their concern.

"Be assertive! Be polite! Most of all, be able to say no to demands that feel unreasonable," says Catchings. "This is your wedding and be it during the preparation or during the great day, you are the one in charge. Never forget that."

Establish no-go areas as soon as you can: passive-aggressive behavior or interference are just two examples. And if they cross those lines, give them effective "punishments," whether it's walking out, cutting them out of the conversation, or removing them from the planning process. "It’s okay to leave a situation, it’s okay to walk away, it’s okay to say no," says Dr O'Neill. "Your wedding day is about you. Focus your time and energy on the people who are there to celebrate you and your partner."

This Won't Work For: This is uncomfortable for everybody, but it's one of the most necessary steps for dealing with every kind of toxic parent. Make this an essential element.