Remember the MySpace days? When the duck face was at its peak and grainy picture-editing with bubble-text writing over it was all the craze? Well if you're like me, rather than remembering the MySpace days, you want to forget they ever happened. This can be hard if you never deleted your account and now it's existing on the internet because you can't think of what 12-year-old you would use to log in. If this is the case, have no fear. You can still delete an old MySpace account without the email or password.

Within just a few years of its conception in 2003, the platform became the most-visited social networking site in the world. But as eventual competitors like Facebook came along, MySpace eventually saw a decline at the end of 2008, according to Forbes. Later on, the site faced other issues, including a massive hack in 2016 that left 360 million accounts vulnerable. To combat this, the site tried invalidating all passwords and requiring people to use an account recovery form to sign in. But because a glitch in the form only required you to provide your name, your MySpace username, and your date of birth, people could hack your MySpace account if they were willing to put in a little effort.

Fast forward to today, MySpace has fixed the form, and requires more information in order to sign in. But if you don't have access to all this information, getting to your old account to delete it may take a few more steps.

If you forgot your old MySpace password or email, deleting your account will be tricky, but not impossible. Go onto MySpace.com and click "Help," followed by "Contact MySpace," according to ItStillWorks.com, a site that provides guides on technology and internet issues. After this, you'll see a form where you have to enter your email address and your name. Don't worry, you can just enter your current email address into this form. Then, before submitting the form, pick "Your Account" as the category and "Delete Profile" as the category beneath that.

Underneath the category, you can find a question box. In this space, write that you want to delete your MySpace account. There will also be a place underneath this that asks you to "Attach File." ItStillWorks.com suggests that you should take a picture of yourself where your face is completely visible and you're holding up a piece of paper that has your name and old profile URL. Other blogs suggest using a photocopy of your driver's license.

Either way, attach the photo of your choice in the "Attach File" section and submit the form. You should receive a message within a few business days, either letting you know your account has been deleted, or giving you further instructions on how to delete it. Either way, in just a few days' time, you will no longer have to fear that somewhere on the internet, 12-year-old you is throwing up the peace sign in an awful haircut.