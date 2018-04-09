On Saturday, dozens of people were killed in a suspected chemical attack in rebel-held Douma, Syria — an attack in which the Syrian government denies involvement. Footage of the suspected chemical attack's aftermath reveals widespread devastation, with hundreds injured in addition to the dozens of dead. If you are wondering how to donate to help the Syria chemical attack victims, there are certainly a variety of organizations to which you can offer assistance as they aid those affected by this horrendous attack and others like it.

As CNN reported, video footage from Douma shows many civilians convulsing and foaming at the mouth in the aftermath of the suspected attack. However, the outlet noted that Syrian and Russian officials have denied that a chemical attack occurred, with officials from both countries saying that rebels are pretending that the attack happened as a means of prompting international military intervention in Syria.

The Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS) and the Syrian Civil Defense released a joint statement describing the effects of the suspected attack, saying, "On Saturday, April 7th, at 7:45 PM local time, amidst continuous bombardment of residential neighborhoods in the city of Douma, more than 500 cases — the majority of whom are women and children — were brought to local medical centers with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent." The statement also revealed that at least 42 people had been found dead in their homes from the suspected attack.

Many organizations have been working for years on humanitarian efforts in Syria and, thus, are well-positioned to help provide aid in the wake of this suspected chemical attack. The following list reflects a few of the organizations to which you can donate if you wish to help.

Save The Children According to its website, Save the Children has been leading a "large, complex response to the war in Syria" since 2012. The organization reports that it has helped over 2.5 million people in Syria, including 1.7 million children. It offers "lifesaving services and supplies" to Syria's children, including services to assist with both physical and psychological needs. You can donate to Save the Children's Syrian Children's Relief Fund via its website.

The White Helmets The White Helmets is a volunteer organization operating in rebel-held Syria. The group focuses on leading search and rescue missions in the wake of attacks. It also provides medical supplies and medical evacuations to civilians. The group notes on its website that it has saved 99,220 people from attacks in Syria thus far. You can donate to the White Helmets online.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) The IRC offers relief and recovery services during humanitarian crises, including in Syria. The organization has been working in Syria since 2012, treating hundreds of thousands of people in heath clinics and helping thousands more access basic goods and services. The IRC has readily condemned the suspected chemical attack in Douma and is asking for donations to help save people's lives. You can donate to the IRC online.

The Syrian American Medical Society Foundation The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) Foundation works on the front lines in Syria to provide urgent health care services. According to its website, SAMS has "supported healthcare throughout Syria, sponsoring field hospitals and ambulances, training and paying the salaries of Syrian medical personnel who are risking their lives to save others, and sending lifesaving humanitarian aid and medical equipment to where it is needed most ..." In 2016 alone, SAMS provided more than 3 million medical services to Syrians. You can donate to SAMS online.