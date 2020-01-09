Little Women has taken the world by storm. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the sixth film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel features a dizzying array of female talent. Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and Meryl Streep are just three of the impressive names on the list. While many are praising the progressive portrayals of the March family, it's the style of the sisters (and Timothée Chalamet's Laurie) that has thrilled others. If you're also longing to dress like a Little Women character, here's a few simple ways to get the look in 2020.

Each sister's distinct look was dreamed up by illustrious costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Although Victorian in era, the women aren't necessarily Victorian in nature. "Jo [Ronan] is the writer, the tomboy, and the most nonconformist, so her costume doesn’t include a corset, which lends a freedom to how she can move," Durran explained to Vogue.

Jo's look completely contrasts with Amy's (played by Florence Pugh) European transformation, characterised by occasion dresses and statement accessories. Then there's Beth (Eliza Scanlen), who cares the least about fashion, according to Durran, and Meg (Watson), who favours practicality and romanticism, per The Hollywood Reporter. Who can forget about Laurie, the family's neighbour who flaunts around in voluminous shirts and patterned waistcoats?

Many looks to emulate, as you can see. So whether you want to go full 19th century or prefer a modern twist, here's how to recreate Little Women's style right now.