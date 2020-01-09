Bustle

How To Dress Like You're In 'Little Women' Without Going Full March Sister

Wilson Webb/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Little Women has taken the world by storm. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the sixth film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel features a dizzying array of female talent. Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and Meryl Streep are just three of the impressive names on the list. While many are praising the progressive portrayals of the March family, it's the style of the sisters (and Timothée Chalamet's Laurie) that has thrilled others. If you're also longing to dress like a Little Women character, here's a few simple ways to get the look in 2020.

Each sister's distinct look was dreamed up by illustrious costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Although Victorian in era, the women aren't necessarily Victorian in nature. "Jo [Ronan] is the writer, the tomboy, and the most nonconformist, so her costume doesn’t include a corset, which lends a freedom to how she can move," Durran explained to Vogue.

Jo's look completely contrasts with Amy's (played by Florence Pugh) European transformation, characterised by occasion dresses and statement accessories. Then there's Beth (Eliza Scanlen), who cares the least about fashion, according to Durran, and Meg (Watson), who favours practicality and romanticism, per The Hollywood Reporter. Who can forget about Laurie, the family's neighbour who flaunts around in voluminous shirts and patterned waistcoats?

Many looks to emulate, as you can see. So whether you want to go full 19th century or prefer a modern twist, here's how to recreate Little Women's style right now.

1. A Prairie Dress

Prairie Midi Smock Dress
£35
|
ASOS
Prairie dresses take up approximately 98% of the film. This ASOS design blends the classic tiered style with a modern denim look. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

2. A Billowing Blouse

Plus Plunge Puff Sleeve Blouse
£22
£19
|
PrettyLittleThing
Get the Laurie look with this billowing blouse. The subtle stone hue only adds to the 19th century look. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

3. Practical Boots

Red Or Dead Brown Ryder Boots
£85
|
Schuh
The March family loves a practical finishing touch. Get your own with these super simple lace-up leather boots. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

4. A Statement Waistcoat

1990s Floral Pattern Waistcoat
£24
|
Beyond Retro
This waistcoat may have been designed in the '90s, but its floral design definitely belongs on one Jo March. Available in size medium (42 inch bust).

5. A Checked Element

Kala Check Shirt Dress
£150
|
Toast
Gingham and muted checks run throughout the sisters' wardrobes. Invest in a springtime take on the trend with this lightweight collarless dress. It's a little pricey, but timeless nonetheless. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

6. Dainty Gloves

Lace Gloves
£15
£12
|
Dents
Amy's Parisian-inspired style welcomes a whole host of accessories from stand-out earrings to elegant gloves. A white lace pair makes the ultimate statement.

7. A Straw Accessory

Natural Straw Easy Boater
£12
|
ASOS
For a contemporary spin on the March's straw boaters, try this wide-brimmed, black-ribboned style.

8. A Mega Finish

Staud Stella Tulle Wrap Maxi Dress
£345
£241.50
|
Net-a-Porter
Meg's puffy pink ballgown is perhaps a little too retro for today, but Staud's tulle design will make just as much of an impact on the dancefloor. Available in UK size 6 to 16.