On August 26, a national day of action will be held in all 50 states for anyone who wants to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick. If you're trying to figure out how to find a "Unite for Justice" Brett Kavanaugh protest, you're in luck: the Unite For Justice site has an easy tool to help you find the event occurring closest to you on August 26. There's even an option to create an event yourself, in case there are none that are close enough to you.

The Unite for Justice plan for August 26 is pretty simple: make a lot of (peacefully demonstrated) noise about Kavanaugh as a means of protesting his potential appointment. The mission statement for the upcoming event reads,

Join us on August 26th as we hold a national day of action in all 50 states to fight Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and demand that our representatives in Washington act NOW to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms. Roe v. Wade, voting rights, workers' rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, and much more are all in grave danger if this Supreme Court nominee is confirmed. With so much at stake, we cannot back down.

The statement continues,

Kavanaugh would rule against reproductive freedom, health care, the environment, voting rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights for generations.

The Unite for Justice event isn't the only form of protest occurring this month in response to Kavanaugh's potential appointment. The Hill reports that Planned Parenthood supporters are going to take advantage of the Senate's recess this week to do a series of anti-Kavanaugh protests, including letter-writing and phone banking to key Senators like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who (as pro-choice Republicans) are largely considered to be the swing voters in this decision.

Planned Parenthood's Twitter account gives details as to how you can get involved with acts like these, if you want to.

To find an event near you (or create your very own event), all you have to do is go to the Unite For Justice site and plug in your zip code. From there, Unite For Justice will tell you which events will be taking place near you. Beneath the search tool is an interactive map of the United States which will allow you to see where all of the events are taking place. So far most of the events seem to be centralized around big city hubs like San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, but Unite for Justice clarified that events will be popping up more and more as August 26 arrives.

There are also options to download graphics to use as signs or to just print and send to your family and friends, if you want. And if you want to keep an eye on the Unite For Justice movement, you can follow the @WeDemandJustice Twitter account, which will be tracking the progress of the Unite for Justice movements on August 26 as well as a 10-city #riseupforRoe tour leading up to that day.