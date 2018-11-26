It's a stunning development bound to impress many viewers. After a seven-month-long journey in space, a NASA spacecraft landed on Mars on Monday. The red planet has been a frequent subject of intellectual interest and inquiry in the country. So, here's how you can follow NASA's Mars InSight mission.

The launch originally took place at the Vandenberg Air Force base in California. At the moment the InSight lander touched Mars, NASA sent its official "beep" to workers at the Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. And naturally, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers after seeing the successful landing.

If you're a social media fiend, your best bet on learning more about the Mars mission is by checking the official Twitter account for NASA's InSight lander. As of Monday, the account had several updates. One of them included a tweet depicting the lander's first image of Mars, shared below, which may seem pretty grainy at first glimpse. But that's because, as the lander's Twitter account so personably put, "My lens cover isn’t off yet, but I just had to show you a first look at my new home."

Another and perhaps more detailed way to keep up with NASA's InSight lander Mars mission is by heading over to the official website for the expedition. Check out details for its pre-launch, cruise, and fresh landing.

