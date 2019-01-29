Meat lovers, listen up: your fast food experience is about to improve tenfold. Bacon has long been thought of as the perfect accessory for a burger. Cheeseburgers are delicious, bacon cheeseburgers are on a different level. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown, bacon is not often available for finishing off your burger at many fast food places. When you're in a pinch and craving a cheeseburger, chances are you've had to settle for something less satisfying. But, these days are no more (for a week at least). Here's how to get a free Baconator Cheeseburger at Wendy's this week, and live your fast foodie dreams.

The only thing better than a bacon cheeseburger is a free bacon cheeseburger. Wendy's clearly understands this. So, between now and Monday, February 4, customers can get a free Baconator Cheeseburger with any order of $10 or more from Wendy's through DoorDash. According to DoorDash, users should be able to snag the free Baconator — an iconic Wendy's staple that straight up comes with six pieces of bacon in it — by using the code FREEBACONATOR in the app's checkout. That's right, everyone — Wendy's and DoorDash just teamed up to enable you to get your Baconator without even leaving your bed.

If you've never used DoorDash, this promotion is the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with the game-changing delivery system. Per its website, DoorDash is "... a technology company that connects people with the best in their cities," by "facilitating door-to-door delivery," The concept is a lot like UberEats or Seamless. When you go to DoorDash.com, you enter in your location, and from there are able to select any number of businesses from which to receive delivery. In addition to food, you can also get items from convenience stores and other similar retailers brought straight to your door. But, clearly, the Baconator is the best option.

Bacon appears to be the most popular trend in fast food as of late. Just last week, McDonald's announced the forthcoming first ever Bacon Happy Hour on Jan. 29. The fast food chain will be offering a free side of bacon with any purchase on at participating locations on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 between 4 and 5 p.m. local time. Yes, any purchase. So, theoretically, you could add bacon to your nuggets or your McFlurry. The offer is honoring the release of a Big Mac Bacon burger, a Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries, the following day.

Per Chewboom, the Big Mac Bacon is a Big Mac — two patties, three buns, shredded lettuce, diced onion, Mac sauce, and pickles — with three pieces of thick cut applewood-smoked bacon added to the lineup. The Quarter Pounder Bacon adds three slices of bacon to the an all-beef patty, pickles, diced onion, mustard, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. The new Cheesy Bacon Fries consist of the brand’s popular French fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

Both of these offers are appealing, but before you declare loyalties to a single burger chain, why not visit both? Bacon for you, bacon for me, bacon for everybody.