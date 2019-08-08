After months of anticipation, there is finally some information about the first ever BravoCon, the ultimate fan event for anyone who loves watching Bravo shows. BravoCon will bless the fandom with photo opportunities and live panels throughout the weekend. The three-day event will take place Nov. 14-16 and BravoCon tickets will be available for purchase on Aug 13 though the convention's official site.

The weekend is so massive, that BravoCon will take place at more than one venue. Fans can bing watch in the theater room at the Manhattan Center. According to BravoCon's official site, there will be lots of photo experiences in the grand ballroom at the Manhattan Center, in addition to the other two locations. Patrons can shop, eat, and drink at Union West, which includes the Top Chef Food Hall. Skylight Modern will be "a place to celebrate all things Real Housewives, all weekend long," which includes a Real Housewives museum.

Thankfully, tickets guarantee access to every venue that weekend. According to the event's official website, fans can purchase three-day tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. EST at bravocon2019.com. There are also options for single-day tickets for Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16, which will not be on sale that same day. At this moment, it is unclear when those tickets will be available.

Both the one-day and three-day ticket options are available at three different levels. GA - Bravo Fan is the least expensive option at $124.50 (plus fees) for a one-day ticket and $299.50 (plus fees) for a three-day pass. The next option is labeled as VIP - Bravoholic, which provides most of the same experiences, plus a gift bag, and expedited lines for each experience. The VIP - Bravoholic three-day pass is $574.50 (plus fees) and $234.50 (plus fees).

Anyone who wants to go all out can spring for the SVIP - Future Bravoleb options, which run at $699.50 (plus fees) for a single day and $1,499.50 for the whole weekend. The SVIP ticket holders will get all the same privileges as the Bravoholics plus meet and greets with Bravolebrities and complimentary entry to evening events.

The other ticket holders will be able to purchase additional tickets for evening shows at a later date. On Friday, Nov. 14, there will be a live taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with "plenty of Botox-boggling doorbell moments and theatrics like never before."

The next night, there will be an after-party with the cast of Vanderpump Rules, which includes a performance from DJ James Kennedy.

The festivities come to a close on Sunday night. Money can't buy you class, but it can buy tickets to Luann de Lesseps' infamous cabaret show. Lu isn't the only Bravoleb who will be there. The official BravoCon lineup hasn't been announced, but the event site promises that there will be over seventy Bravolebrities in attendance, which means that the most Bravolebrities ever gathered in one space at a time (ever) will be at BravoCon.

It sounds like BravoCon will Andy Cohen's Real Housewives-filled baby shower a run for its money and a must-attend experience for all Bravo superfans.