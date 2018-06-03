If cheese is your one-and-only BAE, then you'e probably pretty psyched that there is an entire day dedicated to the love and appreciation of cheese. And, you're definitely going to want to be in the know about how to get free cheese and other deals on National Cheese Day, which is happening on June 4. But, before you get your cheese on, it's important to memorize some cheesy facts for your National Cheese Day trivia night. Because, this day is all about cheese.

According to the website Holidays Calendar, Roquefort, Brie de Meaux and Casu Marzu cheeses are illegal in the U.S.; the European Union is the top producer of cheese in the world with the U.S. coming in second; Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the U.S. (seriously, you can get a side of cheese curds at most fast-food restaurants in this state); in France, people reportedly consume 60 pounds of cheese per person every year while people in the U.S. consume half that amount. Let's use National Cheese Day to close that gap.

Parmigiano-Reggiano, Camembert, and Bavarian Swiss are the most popular cheeses in the world, and they're ideal cheeses to offer the winner of your National Cheese Day trivia night. What's more, cheese triggers the same reward center in your brain that's activated by drugs and alcohol, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Luckily, being addicted to cheese isn't likely to upend your life, so cheese on my friendlies and take advantage of these National Cheese Day deals and freebies.

1 So Wrong It’s Nom Cheese & Gin Giphy If you happen to be on a holiday in London during National Cheese Day, then you're going to want to hit up the London Cocktail Club's cheese and gin event, which will become a monthly fixture after its National Cheese Day debut on June 4. Hosted by food blog So Wrong It’s Nom, this cheese-lovers dream night pairs cheeses with gin because wine and cheese is so 2017.

2 Snuffer's Free Cheese & Queso Giphy If you're in Dallas, D Magazine reported that Snuffer's is giving dine-in customers free chips and queso on National Cheese Day. Because the only thing better than cheese is hot melty cheese.

3 Get 15 Percent Off Zabar's Cheese If you want to order some cheese straight to your door, Zabar's is offering online customers 15 percent off cheese collections for National Cheese Day so you can stock up on all your faves.

4 Krazy Coupon Lady Giphy You can also check out the Krazy Coupon Lady for cheese coupons that you can send right to your phone so you can stock up on all your favorites for your National Cheese Day party without going broke.

4 Firenza $4 Cheese Pizza Giphy If you like a little pizza with your cheese, Firenza Pizza in Louisville, Ky., is offering $4 cheese pizzas in honor of National Cheese Day so you can get your cheese pizza love on all day long for the price of a cup of coffee.

5 Cheese On A Stick For $1 Hot Dog On A Stick is taking fried cheese to a whole new level. You can get fried cheese on a stick for $1 during National Cheese Day when you tweet photo of yourself enjoying your favorite item from Hot Dog On A Stick. You know you're planning on posting your cheese photos anyway, so why not get rewarded for your love of cheese?

6 Free Cheese Popcorn If popcorn is your jam and you also love cheese, Garrett Popcorn in Chicago is giving away free cheese popcorn to customers who spend $10 on other items so you can get your cheese corn on during National Cheese Day. Because cheese and popcorn is the perfect pairing.

7 Ice Cream On The Cheap If you cheesing out in Culver City, Calif., during National Cheese Day, you can use the code SAYCHEESE at Coolhaus to get 10 percent off balsamic fig and mascarpone ice-cream pints. Cheese and ice cream are both made from dairy, so it only makes sense that they celebrate one another.

8 El Rodeo Free Queso Giphy If you're making a pilgrimage to the Wisconsin, the U.S. capital of cheese, El Rodeo on La Crosse is offering free queso to each table all day long.

9 Win A National Cheese Day Party Pack Giphy No party is complete without cheese. In honor of National Cheese Day you can enter to win a National Cheese Day Party Pack from Daiya when you sign up to receive emails from CBS Soaps In Depth. If you love eating cheese while watching cheesy soap operas, you're going to want to enter this contest ASAP.

10 Free Eats From Jimboy's Tacos Like tacos with your cheese? You can get a free taco from Jimboy's Tacos on National Cheese Day when you sign up for the rewards program. If rewards aren't your jam, you can opt for a $3 quesadilla instead, which is small price to pay for a plate of hot, gooey cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.

11 Fresh Thyme Cheese Sale If you live near a Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market location, you can save up to 33 percent on speciality cheeses through National Cheese Day. This is a perfect opportunity to branch out and try some new cheese without spending your entire paycheck on cheese, which is pretty easy for hardcore cheese lovers to do.

12 Pizza & Cheesesteak Deals From Minsky's If you're cheesing out in the Midwest on National Cheese Day, head into Minsky's to take advantage of discounts on pizza and cheesesteak sandwiches. Because, everything is better with cheese.