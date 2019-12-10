The holiday season is about giving, and this year Chipotle is especially in a giving mood. The chain restaurant announced that it will be celebrating the season by giving out free Chipotle burritos for a limited time. So if you find yourself in more of a receiving mood around this time, Chipotle is the perfect place to spread some holiday cheer (to yourself and your stomach).

Chipotle's Holiday Extravaganza, as the chain is calling it, will last five days between the dates of Monday, Dec. 9 to Friday, Dec. 13. This means that you only have five days to take advantage of the deal and snag yourself a free burrito or entree. But you can't just walk into a Chipotle and expect to get a burrito for free. As part of the promo, the company will be dropping free burrito codes on its official Instagram account during each of the five days. If you happen to be one of the first 500 people that texts the code to 888-222, you'll be able to get one free entree. Once 500 people have claimed the free burritos for the day, Chipotle will delete the post, and people will have to wait until the next code is posted the following day. And considering Chipotle's Instagram account has more than 700,000 followers, you might have to stay diligent to get your hands on a free burrito.

You can only use the code for the free burrito for digital orders on the restaurant's webpage or app, not on any third-party ordering apps or even in store — the code won't work otherwise. So if you're in the mood for a free burrito this week, make sure to follow and stay glued to Chipotle's Instagram page and get your ordering-fingers ready when you want to use the code. If you're not in the mood for Chipotle that day but want to save it for a rainy day, you have up until Dec. 31, 2019 to use the code for a free entree. After that, the code will no longer be valid. You also can't use the code with another coupon or discount, meaning you have to just take your free burrito and be happy about it (which shouldn't be too hard).

This is not the first time Chipotle has blessed its social media followers with the gift of free food. Just this past May, the chain gave away $1 million worth of free burritos during the NBA finals. The promo went out to all of the restaurant's Twitter followers, encouraging them to participate in an online "game" for the chance at free food. Anytime the word "free" was spoken during the basketball game (free throw, free agent), the Chipotle account would tweet out a unique code that could be used to redeem a free entree at the restaurant.

Even if you don't get what you want from your friends and family for the holiday season, you can count on Chipotle to give you free burritos.