If you're already dreading life after Memorial Day weekend — don't. The holiday weekend definitely gives us all something to look forward to, but there's life beyond MDW, and it's full of summer travel, backyard barbecues, and free doughnuts. I know one of those things is not like the others, but you read it right! On Jun. 1, we get the chance to celebrate everyone's favorite O-shaped treat, and I'm sure you're wondering how to get free Dunkin' Donuts on National Doughnut Day 2018.

Well, it's extremely easy. Like, literally all you have to do is show up and buy a beverage.

According to a press release from the breakfast and coffee giant, all guests who purchase something to drink from participating DD locations nationwide on Jun. 1 are eligible for a free classic donut of their choice. The classic menu includes favorites like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

There's only one catch. Like most freebie offers, this one is available only while supplies last, so the sooner you can get to your local Dunkin', the more likely you are to take advantage of their generous (and, of course, delicious) National Doughnut Day gift.

Dunkin' Donuts may have the market largely cornered on doughnuts today, but National Doughnut Day has its origins in a much less expected organization: The Salvation Army. According to the nonprofit's Web site, the first National Doughnut Day was celebrated in 1938 in honor of The Salvation Army's "Doughnut Girls" and has been observed on the first Friday of June ever since.

The "Doughnut Girl" nickname applied to women who served doughnuts to American troops in the early 20th century. In 1917, The Salvation Army began sending volunteers with clothes, supplies, and baked goods to soldiers overseas. Volunteers Margaret Sheldon and Helen Purviance (girl power!) realized that delivering baked goods was a challenge, per The Salvation Army. In order to get around the problems of limited rations and lodging conditions, they started frying doughnuts in the soldiers' helmets. Creative, huh? Salvation Army volunteers continued serving coffee and doughnuts to solders in the trenches throughout World War I and World War II, and Doughnut Girls are credited — at least in part — with the popularization of the pastry among civilians too. It's no wonder that the city of Chicago began celebrating National Doughnut Day in their honor!

Even better news: This year, Dunkin' Donuts will observe National Doughnut Day with more than just a free offer. On May 28 (a mere four days before the main event!), the chain rolled out two specialty varieties, available for a limited time only, per the press release. First up is the Chocolate Cake Batter Donut, a delicious concoction filled with chocolate-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing, and finished with colorful sprinkles. Since not everyone is a chocolate person, DD will also introduce its vanilla counterpart — the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut — on May 28. Since Dunkin' locations nationwide will add these treats to their menu just before National Doughnut Day, you might as well try one when you swing by for your free pastry (though the new specialty varieties are not eligible for the offer).

Dunkin' Donuts

Select Dunkin' Donuts locations will also introduce the Sweet Summertime Donut on May 28. This specialty treat will feature a sunshine design with blue icing, yellow icing drizzles, and a Glazed Old Fashioned Munchkin donut hole treat in the center. Though less widespread, it sounds like this new menu addition is definitely worth trying if you can get your hands on it while supplies last!

Finally, participating Dunkin' Donuts locations will also switch up their donut cases with summer-themed pastry names and designs. For example, according to the Dunkin' press release, confetti sprinkles will be added to the classic strawberry frosted donut, which will be renamed Strawberry Spectacular for the summer months.

Between National Doughnut Day and their new products, Dunkin' Donuts has a lot to celebrate this summer! Get yourself a snack and be part of it.