It's often said that there's no such thing as a free lunch, but there's always an exception. Case in point, you can get free pizza today from Little Caesars on Apr. 2 thanks to the chain's March Madness deal. The catch is that you have to get your pizza on between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in your time zone, but I think it's safe to say that this is a pretty appetizing reason to leave the office for lunch today. According to Spoon University, Little Caesars announced at the beginning of the March Madness tournament that they would give away free pizza lunches Apr. 2 if the 16th seeded team beat the first seeded team — and it actually happened.

This means Little Caesars is giving away a lunch that includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce drink if you place your order before 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Aside from my paper route and babysitting gigs, Little Caesars was my first real job when I was 16, and I have always loved their pizza. If you have a serious case of the Mondays, free pizza can certainly go a long way toward ensuring you have a better day.

Need another reason to get your pizza on? The Daily Meal reported in Jan. 2018 that eating pizza for breakfast is actually healthier than eating a bowl of cereal — seriously! "Pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning," Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN told The Daily Meal.

So, if you skipped breakfast this morning, it's totally acceptable to eat a late breakfast at Little Caesars on Apr. 2. Because it's free! To get your free pizza, you can't use the app, order online, or get it via delivery, though — you actually have to go into a Little Caesars, which means you have the perfect excuse to leave the office for a little stroll on Apr. 2.

Pizza is one of two foods I can eat every damn day and never tire of; the other is tacos. The news that pizza is actually good for you makes me feel a whole lot better about adopting an all-pizza diet. "Tomatoes are the main ingredient in pizza sauce and contain lycopene. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant and scientific research has found a link between lycopene and lower levels of certain cancers," Pizza Planet noted on its website. "Lycopene has also been found to be beneficial to the heart and blood vessels, skin, and bones. When tomatoes are cooked, as they are for pizza or pasta sauce, the lycopene levels are higher and easier for the body to absorb." Pizza my heart!

In addition to tomatoes, the cheese on pizza is also good for you. And, adding veggies makes it even healthier. "Other vegetable toppings also contain nutrients that promote better health. All vegetables contain fiber. Onions also contain chromium and vitamin C, and can help regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. Bell peppers contain high levels of antioxidants and vitamins C, B6, and A, which help keep cells healthy. Those vitamins also support the immune system, metabolism, digestive health and good vision," Pizza Planet explained. "Other sources of nutrients in pizza include cheese, which contains calcium, protein and vitamin A. Another source of nutrients in pizza is the dough, which contains some antioxidants due to the chemical reactions of the yeast. Pizza dough is made from a higher protein flour than bread dough."

So, if you want to live a long and healthy life, pizza just might be the ticket. Start on Apr. 2 by grabbing your free lunch at Little Caesars!