When it comes to breakouts, nearly everyone has been there, suffered through that. Pimples are pretty much inevitable at any time, and the worst part about it is it's always the ultimate struggle trying to find an effective solution for clearing breakouts. Luckily, Hero Cosmetics is giving away Mighty Patch acne patches for free to those who have unwanted visits from pesky pimples.

There's just nothing like waking up to a fresh breakout to ruin your day before it even starts. It doesn't matter if it's a barely there blemish or a cyst worthy of going viral à la a Dr. Pimple Popper video — any form of acne can put a damper on your mood. And if your skin has been known to defy your wishes to be baby's bottom smooth and blemish-free, then your bathroom counter is probably overflowing with the "best" pimple creams and treatments that just don't seem to do the trick. Shelling out your hard-earned coins just to see no results is never fun, so there has got to be a better way to approach your skin care woes.

Enter: Hero Cosmetics, a modern skincare brand that should be on your radar if it isn't already. The innovative pimple fighters are celebrating June's acne awareness month by handing out their leading product with absolutely no strings attached.

Courtesy of Hero Cosmetics

Yes, you read that correctly. You can get your hands on the brand's "hero" skincare product without doing anything, but simply visiting their site and adding the Mighty Patch to your virtual cart.

Starting on June 1, until supplies last, customers can shop a free Mighty Patch sample pack containing one sheet of six patches, without making a single purchase, entering a giveaway, or doing anything extra. You'll simply hand over a $1 shipping fee for the sample, a small price to pay for a holy grail product.

Other than the Mighty Patch giveaway being limited to one sample per customer, there's seriously no catch to trying out these blemish erasers. With such a great way to kick off acne awareness month, you'll have every reason to investigate Hero Cosmetics' star product if you're not hip to what exactly a Mighty Patch does.

Here's the deal with the vegan-friendly mirco patches that does what your current topical cream isn't doing. It's packed with hydrocolloid, a material that absorbs pus and fluids from inflamed acne and whiteheads. So, the patch actually collects the yuckiness from your pimple in a way that lets you visibly see it in action. True, the mere thought of seeing gathered pimple fluid sounds pretty gross, but it's worth it if it means knowing the patch is really doing its job.

After wearing a patch overnight or even just for a few hours, whiteheads become noticeably healed. But the Mighty Patch benefits don't just stop at noticeable results. As they fight your blemishes they act as a protective cover that keeps you from picking at your pimples and further inducing a breakout. Considering fighting the temptation to pop a pimple is SO real, this has got to be the best benefit of using a Mighty Patch of all.

Courtesy of Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics' acne patches just may be the breakout solution you've needed all along. But the only way to tell for sure is to give the brand a try.

Now is a better time than ever to experiment with the Mighty Patch, considering Hero is going to be giving them away like they're candy this June. If it just so happens that the patch doesn't work for your skin, there's no harm done. That's the beauty of FREE cosmetics.