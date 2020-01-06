Awards season 2020 is here and kicked off with the Golden Globes last night (Jan. 5), where celebrities delivered some serious lewks. In terms of fashion and beauty, the stakes are high for these events, but stars always seem to bring their A game. There were plenty of makeup up stand outs last night from Jennifer Lopez to Zoe Kravitz, but, to me, no one shone (literally) more than Lucy Boynton. So consider this an ode to Lucy Boynton's Golden Globes' makeup look. Plus a helpful guide on how to recreate it because, let's face it, we all want to know.

We'll begin with a breakdown of this iconic look. To create it, Boynton teamed up with her favourite makeup artist Jo Baker who is the brains behind many of Boynton's looks, including the fluorescent yellow eyeshadow she sported back in September. For the Golden Globes 2020, Boynton wore a silver Louis Vuitton dress and had a makeup look to match, which Baker dubbed on her Instagram as "Galactic Deco Doll", created using mostly Chanel products.

The inspiration

In her Instagram stories, Baker detailed how the look was put together. She started by describing the the art deco concept behind look, which was partially inspired by Boynton's choice of high-shine metallic silver dress. She said it reminded her of "'30s glamour," being "decadent and opulent ... with elegant flare," which provided the basis for the makeup look.

Joe Baker Instagram Joe Baker Instagram

How the look came together

Baker described the look to Allure as "two eye products and a bunch of sparkles." According to Instagram, she and started by prepping the skin with Weleda Sensitive Care Face Cream. She then went straight in with Chanel's Ombre Premiere Lacque in Desert Wind, a taupe shade, to create the base of the eye look.

Joe Baker Instagram Joe Baker Instagram Joe Baker Instagram Joe Baker Instagram

Baker then performed what can only be described as a masterpiece using gems and glitter. Using a number of different oval, and circular silver and sparkly gems from her collection, Baker applied these in a winged form, which really highlighted the shape of Boynton's eyes. The look was finished off with Dimensions de Chanel mascara, and there you have it. This was some serious sparkle realness, I'm obsessed.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

How to dupe the look

Boynton is always ahead of the game when it comes to makeup and, this year, gemstones eyes are set to be a pretty big trend. If you're looking to dupe the look, but are on a tighter budget, here the products you'll need.

Get ready to shine.