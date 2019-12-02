I love me some nail art, and my current mindset is that more is more. The more layering, detailing, glitter, and bold colours; the better. Looking at a mani and not quite understanding how someone has so cleverly created a look that's nothing short of art is my favourite thing right now. So I'm sure you won't be surprised to know that I am completely in love with Selena Gomez's awesome new statement manicure, which is something out of a boujee modern fairytale. Fancy the look as much as I do? Here's how to get Selena Gomez's diamond nails.

First up, let me just make it clear that this is a look I guarantee is best done by a professional. Nail artists love stuff like this, and by 'stuff like this,' I mean a challenge. They are best equipped to make this look as professional as possible, but if you want to give it a go yourself, you totally can. If there's a will, there's a way! Right? Right.

Let's first refer to the actual post that shows off Selena's nails in all their glory. The man behind the mani is in fact celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who paints the talons of everyone from Selena to JLo. In short, he's kind of a big deal.

So how exactly did Bachik create this masterpiece, which Gomez sported for her appearance on stage at the AMAs? Well thankfully, he explains pretty expertly on his Instagram. Alongside a clear pic of Selena's incredible mani, Bachik wrote the following caption:

"#nailcolor by @opi Baby Take a Vow then add a bit of iridescent shimmer with @opi_professionals Chrome effects Pay Me in Rubies with No Wipe Top Coat. Finish the look with an artsy Swarovski crescendo of sparkle and make your way to main stage!"

So essentially, you need to pick up four things for this look: OPI nail polish in Baby Take A Vow, OPI Chrome Effects in Pay Me In Rubies, a top coat (Bachik uses the No Wipe Top Coat by OPI, which is used for gel nails), and some crystals, or 'diamonds'. Bachik uses Swarovski gems (obvs), but I've found a slightly more affordable option, available on Amazon. Remember you'll need nail glue, too.

Or if all else fails, you could always take the easy way out and opt for a pair of stick on nails, such as these ones from Boots:

