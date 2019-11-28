Not ones to buck the recent trend of iconic '00s bands getting back together, the Pussycat Dolls have announced they're doing a reunion tour. So we all need to find out right now how to get tickets for the Pussycat Dolls 2020 reunion tour because dontcha wish you could see the gals one last time?

OMG me too, so let's get to it. According to The List, the tickets for their UK comeback tour go on sale on Ticketmaster from Dec 1 for regular customers and are already available for those who have O2 priority. As one might expect from an incredible all singing all dancing group, they're seriously going for it. They're doing eight shows across the UK starting in Cardiff on April 6 and finishing in London's O2 Arena on April 17. The dates are as follows:

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff — Apr 6

Arena, Birmingham — Apr 8

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham — Apr 9

The SSE Hydro, Glasgow — Apr 11

Utilita Arena, Newcastle — Apr 12

Manchester Arena, Manchester — Apr 14

First Direct Arena, Leeds — Apr 15

The O2, London — Apr 17

The group made the happy announcement about their tour, but some fans might be sad to hear that Melody will not be taking part. The other five band members will be, however.

For those keen on a preview of the band's reunion, they'll be appearing on X Factor: Celebrity this weekend. A fact which was supposed to be a big surprise, until old favourite Louis Walsh flapped his mouth. The BBC reports that Walsh was speaking to Lorraine Kelly in a live TV interview and let the exciting news slip.

"You know who's coming on? The Pussycat Dolls are the special guests! There's an exclusive for you. They're back together."

I know right, face palm moment or what? According to the BBC, when speaking about the revelation at the time Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer in the band and fellow judge, was able to laugh the whole thing off.

"Half the time, Louis doesn't even know what he's talking about, so I was just surprised he got that one right."

Watch the Pussycat Dolls this Saturday, Nov 30 at 7:10p.m. on ITV1