A warning for readers in public places: you might need to suppress a scream of joy, because actual Hayley Kiyoko is finally touring the UK and the hearts of British fans everywhere have erupted in delight. As part of her 8-stop European tour, following her North American Expectations tour, Kiyoko will be playing in London and Manchester — and the tickets go on sale this very week. There's no time to waste, Kiyokians: here's how to get tickets to Hayley Kiyoko's UK tour.

As NME reports, Kiyoko will be playing at the Manchester Club Academy in, er, Manchester on October 24, followed by a date at the O2 Academy Islington, London, on October 26. She'll then move on to shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Hamburg, and Berlin, in case you fancied planning an entire continental jaunt around the icon. Tickets, NME reports, go on general sale on August 2, and will be available from Ticketmaster.

For the more devoted fans, there's some homework to do. The pre-sale begins tomorrow — that's August 1 — at 9 a.m., but you'll need to sign up on her website to receive an access code. And since she's sold out tours before, you'd best be refreshing the page at 8.59 a.m., regardless of your work schedule.

So what to expect from the tour? Billboard recapped her last stop on the North American leg of the tour, at Irving Plaza in New York City, and it sounds pretty phenomenal. She drew an energetic crowd, which sustained "Harry Styles-level of screaming" throughout the performance (start your vocal warmups, UK fans. We are not going to let Hayley down). The tracklist is likely to focus primarily on her latest album, Expectations, as one would, well, expect — but if her American shows are anything to go by, it sounds like she won't be skipping the classics in the UK. Billboard noted that "she was sure to squeeze in favourites such as 'Girls Like Girls' and 'Gravel To Tempo'" — phew!

Kiyoko's famed dance routines are likely to cross the Atlantic too. According to Billboard, at the New York show, "Kiyoko showed off her own incredible moves throughout the night," supported by "four talented backup dancers". And UK fans will likely get a little insight into the inspiration behind Kiyoko's latest album, as she told her New York crowd about the girl who inspired several of the tracks on Expectations.

Hayley Kiyoko on YouTube

Kiyoko's an artist who uses her platform to challenge homophobia, puncture stereotypes, and celebrate inclusivity. Recently, she spoke out about Rita Ora's single "Girls", saying that it "fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women", as well as "belittl[ing] and invalidat[ing] the very pure feelings of an entire community", as Pitchfork reports. Ora later apologised if the "song has hurt anyone," Mashable reports, with the singer adding that "Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life."

Fans at Kiyoko's New York show came to celebrate the queer community — according to Billboard, the audience was a "sweaty sea of rainbow flags (and colourful hairdos to match)". Too many public spaces remain hostile to LGBTQIA+ people, or fetishise queer identities; on Kiyoko's UK tour, fans can be pretty confident they'll find a safe space.

And that's about all we know so far about Hayley Kiyoko's upcoming stint in the UK. 9 a.m. tomorrow, Kiyokians. You absolutely can not afford not to be there.