A little blue birdy told me that you'd like to know how to get verified on Twitter. Thankfully the process of acquiring a blue verification badge isn't as difficult as coming up with a witty remark that scores hundreds of retweets. In fact, it's incredibly straight forward and will have you feeling like a social media ~celeb~.

The verification badge on Twitter lets people know that you are the author of your unique tweets. With so many fake accounts under the names of well known public figures circulating the platform, the badge helps identify what's authentic and what's not. And not just any ol' Tweeter can secure verification status. "An account may be verified if it is determined to be an account of public interest. Typically this includes accounts maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas," Twitter's Help Center explains.

If you're involved in one of the above interest areas, you could be well on your way to Twitter verification. However, as a total disclaimer before you get going on the process, as of July 2019, Twitter's verification application is on an indefinite hold. No new requests for verification are being taken at this time, but that doesn't mean they won't be back. And when that time comes, you'll want to know how to get verified.

Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock

Getting verified means your account can be trusted, which with Twitter's worldwide audience, is significant. And that's especially true if you're looking to grow your amount of followers. The first step to take on your road to Twitter verification is being active. Update your profile, your header, your bio, and your website. Be as specific as you can be about your personal brand or influence. And make sure that your tweets are set to public.

Once the world has been updated on who you are and what you do, access Twitter's verify request form. It's temporarily suspended, but when verification applications are reactivated by Twitter you'll be asked to fill in a few prompts.

First, enter the account you want to have verified. You'll then be asked to enter at least two websites showcasing how awesome you or your brand's impact on the internet is. This helps Twitter cross verify your identity. If your account is personal you may be required to provide government issued ID like a driver's license.

Pra Chid/Shutterstock

Before sending your verification request off to the Lords of the Twitter-verse, you'll have to provide somewhat of a personal essay. In 500 characters or less — a generous amount of characters for a person on Twitter — you'll be prompted to explain why Twitter should verify your account. Um, obviously because you're awesome and people like you and the Twitter-verse will benefit from having you be a verified member.

Once you've reviewed your materials and have clicked "submit" there's nothing else to do but wait. Should your request be denied you can reapply in 30 days. If you're approved, congratulations and enjoy the wonderful world of Twitter verification.