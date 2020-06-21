1. A Stainless Steel Foot Rasp

This lightweight stainless steel foot rasp can be used to remove layers of thick calluses on extremely dry feet, but since the blades are super sharp, you'll want to work slowly and use very little pressure. It can be used on wet or dry feet, but a word to the wise: Exfoliating dry feet can increase your risk of skin damage.

According to a reviewer: “Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked! I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin.”

2. A Water-Resistant Electric Callus Remover

For a more customizable experience, this electric callus remover comes with three rollers — light, regular, and extra coarse — to provide just the right amount of exfoliation depending on your sensitivity and the job at hand. And since it's IP67 water-resistant, you can use this callus remover in the shower or bath after letting your feet soak up some water. The rechargeable callus remover works for up to 45 minutes on one charge, and there’s an LED light that also serves as a battery power indicator.

According to a reviewer: “Seriously this thing is no joke, works wonders with even the crustiest feet. I will continue to use this on a regular basis to keep my feel silky smooth.”

3. These Pumice Stones That Gently Exfoliate Your Feet

Although they require a little more elbow grease, these natural pumice stones are the gentlest way to exfoliate your feet, and they come in a totally affordable two-pack. They fit easily in your hand, and after soaking your feet, you can use the porous stones to give yourself a soothing massage and remove dead skin at the same time. Each stone has a convenient cord loop so you can hang them to dry.

According to a reviewer: “This worked WONDERS for my feet after one use. My feet have never been so smooth and without cracked, nasty dry skin.”

4. This Peeling Mask With Powerful Natural Ingredients

For effortless removal of dead skin, this foot peel mask is just the ticket. The masks are soaked in natural chemical exfoliants, including salicylic and malic acids, along with papaya extract and aloe vera to hydrate and soothe skin. Safe for all skin types, reviewers note the peeling process is kind of gross, but oh-so satisfying. The set comes with two pairs, so you can do a second exfoliation several weeks after the first.

According to a reviewer: “I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed. I haven't even finished the peeling process and I'm already writing this review. The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great.”