The Camp Fire wildfire in northern California has killed at least 23 people, according to The Washington Post, making it the deadliest fire since 1991 — and the most destructive in California history. If you're wondering how to help Butte County wildfire victims, there are several options, whether you're located nearby or not.

By Saturday, according to the Post, the fire had burned over 7,000 structures. “This event was the worst-case scenario,” Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea told the newspaper. “It’s the event that we have feared for a long time.” On Sunday afternoon, over 100 people were unaccounted for, according to a local CBS affiliate, and at least five search crews had been deployed to help find those who were missing in the town of Paradise, alone. A spokesperson from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that fighting the fire had already cost over $8 million.

When it comes to helping victims of the fire, there are both volunteer and donation options available. There has so far been at least one relief fund created for the sole purpose of assisting with the Camp Fire, and a number of national organizations were also deployed to the area, such as the Red Cross. In such a devastating situation, every bit can truly help.

American Red Cross Donations Those who would like to make a donation to the Red Cross may call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation, according to a local CBS affiliate.

Donations To The NorCal Disaster Relief Fun Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images On Friday, the United Way of Northern California on Friday set up the NorCal Disaster Relief Fund, according to CBS. Those who would like to make a donation can text BUTTEFIRE to 91999.

Volunteering With Red Cross Sarah Rice/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're able to donate time, you can look into volunteering with the Red Cross. Information about volunteering is available on the organization's website.

Donate Through Google Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you search "help camp fire" in a Google search, Google will ask you if you'd like to donate. You then choose the amount you'd like to donate and process your preferred payment method. It's really that simple.

Donate Through Tri Counties Bank Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to its GoFundMe description, Tri Counties Bank "started the Camp Fire Fund 2018 account with an initial deposit of $25,000 to benefit victims of the fires ravaging our communities." The funds will reportedly be dispersed via three different nonprofits.

Donate To Caring Choices David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images Caring Choices runs a volunteer program and also accepts monetary donations, according to The New York Times. Volunteer applications as well as a donation form can be found on the group's website.