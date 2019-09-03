Over Labor Day weekend, Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Bahamas, leaving widespread devastation and multiple fatalities in its wake. Now, thousands of homes have been destroyed by the catastrophic storm, and many people are without food or water. But as recovery efforts begin, there are many ways you can help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, even if you live thousands of miles away.

According to the Associated Press, over 13,000 homes were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, which is the equivalent of approximately 45% of all homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco. What's more, the publication reports that over 60,000 people are in need of food, and around 62,000 people are in need of clean drinking water.

To USA Today, one Bahamian resident named Brandisha Adderley shared her experience of surviving Dorian. She said,

We had to vacate the home in the midst of the storm as it collapsed around us. When we lost our home we made it over to our neighbor, who is also a relative. Their home was compromised with the exception of one room. We all gathered there for part of the storm. The worst part was having to physically get into the storm not knowing what to expect, especially with my two year old daughter.

Adderley continued, "We have no idea where we will stay or go once the weather leaves. No idea."

Here are some of the ways you can help the Bahamas begin to recover after suffering a disastrous blow from Hurricane Dorian:

Donate Supplies Requested By The Bahamas Ministry Of Tourism The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism released a list of supplies that are most needed, as well as information on where you can mail them to. The list reads, in full: Building supplies (roofing materials, shingles, tar paper, drip caps, nails, plywood, lumber, etc.)

Plastic sheeting rolls/Tarpaulin (various sizes)

Sheet rock

Water

Canned goods

Meals Ready to Eat (MRE's)

Hygiene kits

Monetary donations

First aid kits

Plastic trash bags

Mosquito repellent

Bleach

Chlorine tablets

Non-perishable dry goods

Clean up supplies (mop, bucket, towels & towelettes)

Blankets

Water containers

Chain saws

Generators

Mattresses (single or double)

Pillows

Sheet sets

Household cleaning kits

Pampers

Baby wipes

Baby juice

Baby food

Cereal

Lysol

Disinfectant

Flashlights Here's the info on where you can mail these supplies, if you want to donate. The ministry also provided information on approved wiring accounts, if you want to wire money directly to approved and trusted partners for the rehabilitation effort.

Donate Money To The Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund The Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund is a GlobalGiving project that aims to raise $2 million. It had already raised over $50,000 by the end of Labor Day weekend. The summary for the fundraiser reads, This disaster relief fund will support people impacted by Hurricane Dorian's storm system in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine, in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild. All donations to this fund will exclusively support relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by this storm.

Donate To World Central Kitchen, Run By Chef José Andrés Chef and renowned philanthropist José Andrés is organizing a humanitarian response to the crisis in the Bahamas through the World Central Kitchen. As seen in the tweet above, Andrés has organized multiple kitchens and shelters to provide food to those affected by Hurricane Dorian. To CBS News, Andrés said, What I hope is we're going to feed everybody. We're going to do it fast, quick, and with the least amount of money possible, and that's what we're here for: to make sure that anybody that is hungry...will get food sooner rather than later. You can share info on the locations of these shelters and kitchens here; You can donate to World Central Kitchen here.

Volunteer With Or Give To The Bahamas Red Cross The Bahamas Red Cross is seeking donations in the following categories, above all else: non-perishable goods, baby supplies, cleaning items, and bedding. You can find information on where to send these items, and where to donate funds (if you want), here.