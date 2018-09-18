How To Help Typhoon Mangkhut Victims, Because It's The Strongest Storm 2018 Has Seen Yet

Typhoon Mangkhut is the strongest storm the world has seen this year. The typhoon has caused extensive damage in China, the Philippines, Guam, and the Marshall Islands — and left thousands of people in need of food, shelter, medical care, and more. If you're wondering how to help Typhoon Mangkhut victims, there are a variety of ways you can contribute to post-storm recovery.

So far, over 70 deaths across multiple countries have been attributed to the storm. Moreover, the storm has caused extensive property damage as a result of flooding, high winds, and landslides, meaning that many people have lost their homes. Furthermore, infrastructure in many areas has been heavily damaged, resulting in loss of power, inhibited transport systems, blocked roadways, and beyond.

If you wish to help the people and regions affected by Typhoon Mangkhut, one of the best ways you can do so from afar is to donate funds, especially to local organizations or those with local connections, as these organizations have the best sense of what is needed on-the-ground as the region recovers. This list below includes many organizations and funds to which you can donate, as well as offers several other suggestions on how you can best help the typhoon's victims.

Donate Directly To Local Organizations

As mentioned above, it is ideal to donate to local organizations based in disaster-affected areas during relief and recovery, since these organizations know their communities best. There are many local organizations working on relief and recovery in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut. The organizations below reflect just some of the dozens of local initiatives already underway in the Philippines, a country which experienced a significant number of fatalities as a result of the storm.

Support International Relief Organizations That Have Strong Local Partnerships

In addition to supporting local organizations, you can also consider donating to international relief groups that are assisting victims of Typhoon Mangkhut — especially those organizations with local partners or offices.

The following are a few (of many) international organizations with active Typhoon Mangkhut relief and recovery initiatives:

Donate To Local Organizations Via A Collective Fund

In addition to donating directly to local organizations, you can also donate to a fund that will then disperse donations to a host of local initiatives. At least two organizations are sponsoring these types of funds:

Contribute To GoFundMe Campaigns

Some individuals who have been affected by the typhoon have launched GoFundMe campaigns in the wake of the disaster. For example, this GoFundMe campaign was created by a man seeking to rebuild his father's home in the Rota, an island in the Pacific Ocean. Another campaign was launched by a team trying to repair a flooded school in the Philippines.

If you wish to contribute to more individually-targeted projects, consider donating to a GoFundMe campaign. You can find typhoon-related funds by simply typing "Typhoon Mangkhut" into the GoFundMe search bar. However, keep in mind that if funds are not directly targeted (for example, there are some campaigns that are seeking to provide broad disaster relief funding as opposed to helping a specific cause), you may be better off donating to already-established locally or internationally-led relief efforts.

Spread The Word

In addition to donating yourself, it is also helpful to spread the word about Typhoon Mangkhut relief and recovery efforts to those around you, including to individuals in your personal and professional networks. Consider sharing information about donation options with friends and family and encourage them to contribute their resources, if possible. Moreover, consider using social media to promote organizations' donation drives and to encourage your wider social circle to contribute.

There are certainly many ways to help the victims of the devastating Typhoon Mangkhut. If you are considering providing assistance, do not hesitate to do so, as there are many people urgently in need of aid.