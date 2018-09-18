Typhoon Mangkhut is the strongest storm the world has seen this year. The typhoon has caused extensive damage in China, the Philippines, Guam, and the Marshall Islands — and left thousands of people in need of food, shelter, medical care, and more. If you're wondering how to help Typhoon Mangkhut victims, there are a variety of ways you can contribute to post-storm recovery.

So far, over 70 deaths across multiple countries have been attributed to the storm. Moreover, the storm has caused extensive property damage as a result of flooding, high winds, and landslides, meaning that many people have lost their homes. Furthermore, infrastructure in many areas has been heavily damaged, resulting in loss of power, inhibited transport systems, blocked roadways, and beyond.

If you wish to help the people and regions affected by Typhoon Mangkhut, one of the best ways you can do so from afar is to donate funds, especially to local organizations or those with local connections, as these organizations have the best sense of what is needed on-the-ground as the region recovers. This list below includes many organizations and funds to which you can donate, as well as offers several other suggestions on how you can best help the typhoon's victims.

Donate Directly To Local Organizations As mentioned above, it is ideal to donate to local organizations based in disaster-affected areas during relief and recovery, since these organizations know their communities best. There are many local organizations working on relief and recovery in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut. The organizations below reflect just some of the dozens of local initiatives already underway in the Philippines, a country which experienced a significant number of fatalities as a result of the storm. Tulong Kabataan is a disaster relief organization based in the Philippines that is working to provide food, water, and other necessities to victims in the country. You can donate to the organization via PayPal.

Gawad Kalinga is a Philippines-based organization that is aiming to provide at least 5,000 meals per day for at least seven days for the victims of Typhoon Mangkhut, among other initiatives. You can donate to the organization via its website.

Typhoon Mangkhut, among other initiatives. You can donate to the organization via its website. The Philippine Red Cross is an independent, locally-led Red Cross organization working to provide emergency assistance following Typhoon Mangkhut. You can donate to the organization online. You can also contribute via bank deposit or text message using the information provided on this page.

Donate To Local Organizations Via A Collective Fund In addition to donating directly to local organizations, you can also donate to a fund that will then disperse donations to a host of local initiatives. At least two organizations are sponsoring these types of funds: Global Giving is a nonprofit that funds relief efforts of local organizations, saying it "believe[s] that organizations that are deeply-rooted in local communities are best positioned to provide long-term support for survivors of natural disasters like typhoons." You can donate to Global Giving's Typhoon Mangkhut relief fund, which will support local first responders and then long term recovery efforts, via its website.

Give2Asia is an organization that "strengthens communities throughout Asia by building trusted networks for charitable investment." It is currently collecting funds to mobilize the typhoon responses of three local organizations in the Philippines — and may soon fund additional endeavors in other storm-affected countries. You can donate to its Typhoon Mangkhut fund here.

Contribute To GoFundMe Campaigns Some individuals who have been affected by the typhoon have launched GoFundMe campaigns in the wake of the disaster. For example, this GoFundMe campaign was created by a man seeking to rebuild his father's home in the Rota, an island in the Pacific Ocean. Another campaign was launched by a team trying to repair a flooded school in the Philippines. If you wish to contribute to more individually-targeted projects, consider donating to a GoFundMe campaign. You can find typhoon-related funds by simply typing "Typhoon Mangkhut" into the GoFundMe search bar. However, keep in mind that if funds are not directly targeted (for example, there are some campaigns that are seeking to provide broad disaster relief funding as opposed to helping a specific cause), you may be better off donating to already-established locally or internationally-led relief efforts.