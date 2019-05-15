On Tuesday, Alabama's state Senate passed a bill that nearly completely bans abortions. If it becomes law, Alabama will have the country's most restrictive abortion legislation on the books. If you're wondering how to help women in Alabama as they face continued threats to their reproductive rights, the list below offers several ways that you can show your support for everyone affected by this bill — including women, non-binary individuals, and trans men, who all can become pregnant and potentially endure significant hardships as a result of this legislation.

As NPR noted, Alabama's bill makes it a crime for the state's doctors to perform abortions, except in cases where a mother's life is in significant danger or when a fetus has a deadly abnormality. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, the outlet noted. According to the New York Times, the bill has already passed the state House and will now head to Republican Governor Kay Ivey for review. The paper noted that the governor hasn't yet indicated whether she will sign the bill, but many members of her party expect that she will support it.

As the governor considers the bill, there are many ways you can show you support for those who will be impacted by this legislation. If you wish to take a stand, be sure to do so ASAP, as time is of the essence.

Spread the Word It's imperative to spread the word about Alabama's abortion bill. Make sure others in your network, like friends, family, and colleagues, know what the bill is and why it could be so detrimental if it becomes law. Namely, as the New York Times noted, if Gov. Ivey signs the bill, the legislation is expected to face a court challenge, because it violates the tenets of Roe v. Wade, which established the right to an abortion in the United States. While this expected court challenge means that the law would likely not be enforced in Alabama for quite some time, it does mean that the legal battle over the ban could make it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — and threaten to overturn Roe v. Wade, the paper noted. As NPR indicated, getting Roe v. Wade overturned was one of the intentions behind Alabama's abortion ban bill. Therefore, this abortion ban could stand to severely limit reproductive rights in Alabama and beyond — and it's crucial to spread the word about its far-reaching implications.

Make Sure Others Know Abortion Is Still Legal in Alabama Alabama's abortion ban has not yet become law and, as a result, abortion is still legal in the state. Therefore, anyone in Alabama who currently has an abortion scheduled or is contemplating having one can move forward with the procedure. Notably, the ACLU shared this information in a tweet, and also shared a list of clinics in Alabama that provide abortion services. Consider sharing this information with friends and family in Alabama to help ensure that they are fully aware of their reproductive rights .

Contact Governor Ivey's Office As Ivey considers whether or not to sign the abortion ban into law, consider contacting her office to share your views on the legislation and its implications for reproductive rights. The contact information for her office is below: Mail: Governor Kay Ivey, 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36130

Phone (switchboard): 334-242-7100

Email: Use this online contact form.

Support The American Civi Liberties Union (ACLU) If Alabama's abortion ban does indeed become law, the ACLU has indicated that it will fight the legislation in court. "PSA: Abortion is still legal in all 50 states," the organization wrote on Twitter. "It’s true that states have passed laws trying to make abortion a crime, but we will sue in court to make sure none of those laws ever go into effect." If you wish to support the ACLU and its potential forthcoming court case, consider donating to the organization via its website.

Donate To Local Organizations That Increase Access To Abortion Services As reproductive rights face an uncertain future in the state of Alabama, it's important to immediately support those seeking abortion services. In order to do so, consider donating to local organizations like the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for people seeking care at Alabama's abortion clinics. You can also consider donating to a regionally-focused organization, like Access Reproductive Care (ARC) - Southeast, which helps families in the southern United States access abortion services.

Work To Elect A More Diverse Legislature Following the Alabama state Senate's passage of the abortion ban bill, there has been much discussion about the lack of diversity in Alabama's legislature. As Alabama.com reported, there are only 22 women in Alabama's entire legislature, out of 140 total seats. Moreover, as The Guardian pointed out, all 25 senators who voted for the abortion ban are white men. While having a more diverse group of legislators in place will not necessarily do much to affect the current abortion bill, it could help prevent similar such legislation from emerging in the future. So if you wish to see a legislature in Alabama that is more representative of its population, consider getting involved in or donating to state House and Senate campaigns of your choice.