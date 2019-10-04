How To Hide Tagged Instagram Photos So They Don't Show Up On Your Profile

My tagged pictures on Instagram are pretty mundane to scroll through, but occasionally, I'll have someone that I've never met tag me in a post. Whether it's an accident or simply someone trying to make a new friend, I'll never know — but I'd prefer for my tagged photos to not be filled with pictures of strangers. So, how do you hide tagged Instagram photos so they don't show up on your profile? Thankfully, you can do it without anyone really noticing.

The app makes it easy to hide tagged Instagram pictures while still remaining tagged. Even when I do know the person sharing, I still want to hide some of the posts I'm tagged in — my friends and family members seem to love sharing pictures where I'm clearly not ready for my close-up.

If you have a couple minutes to spare, you'll be done hiding your posts in no time, and your tagged photos will look as clean and curated as your actual Instagram feed. And if you find yourself regularly hiding pictures from your profile, it may be simpler to turn on tagged photos approval — you'll find the option under the Privacy section in app settings. But if you just want to remove a photo or two from your profile, hiding one-by-one is probably your best bet. Here's how you do it step-by-step:

Open Tagged Photos

Ayana Lage

Navigate to your Instagram profile, then tap the third icon in the middle of the screen — it's the one with the outline of a person. From there, you'll see all of the pictures you've been tagged in on Instagram.

Hide A Tagged Photo By Tapping Your Username

Ayana Lage

The first way to hide a tagged photo is to pull up the photo, tap it, and then click on your username that shows up. From there, you can select "Hide from My Profile," and the picture will no longer be visible publicly under your tagged pictures. Though you'll still be tagged and the photo won't be deleted, people won't be able to find it on your profile.

Hide A Tagged Photo Through Post Options

Ayana Lage

Another way to hide a tagged Instagram photo is through the Post Options menu. This is especially handy if the tags in a picture are stacked on top of each other, or if you don't want to scroll through a photoset to find out which image you're tagged in. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner above the image, then select Post Options.

Ayana Lage

After you select Post Options, you'll see the same menu that appears when you tap your username in a tagged photo. Select "Hide from My Profile," and the picture will disappear from your profile (not from Instagram altogether) without you having to worry about offending the person who tagged you in the first place.

Hide Multiple Posts At Once

Ayana Lage

If you need to hide multiple pictures at once, you can speed up the process through the Settings page. On your profile, look for the three lines in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings, then Privacy, then Tags.

Ayana Lage

You can now remove multiple images from your profile at once. Tap all of the ones you want to hide, then select Hide in the top right corner of the screen.

Unhide A Tagged Picture

Ayana Lage

Don't sweat if you accidentally hide a picture from tagged photos — you can reverse it. Navigate to the profile that posted the photo of you originally, and repeat the steps listed above — instead of seeing "Hide from My Profile," you'll see an option that says, "Show on My Profile." Select it, and it's like the tagged photo never left.