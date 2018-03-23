Once you start adulting, you likely find inventive ways to get things done at home. From vinegar to clean the toilet to White-Out for hiding stubborn bathroom-sink stains, many products have multiple uses. Case in point, you can make your chicken skin crispy using a hair dryer. Seriously. New Yorker food correspondent Helen Rosner posted this kitchen hack to Twitter, and everyone is in awe. This particular hair-dryer chicken trick has actually been around since 1978 when it was pioneered by famed culinary queen Marcella Hazan, according to NPR. In her book Essentials of Classic Italian, Hazan revealed her crispy bird recipe, which instructs you to "dunk the duck [or chicken] in boiling water and then thoroughly go over it with a hair dryer." However, according to Rosner, it's also the same principle behind Peking Duck's signature crispy skin.

Giving the chicken a once over with your hair dryer apparently removes the oil and excess moisture, leaving the outside of the chicken crispy AF, as all chickens should be. "Happy snow day, I am using an astonishingly expensive hair dryer to remove all moisture from a chicken to maximize skin crispiness when I roast it," Rosner tweeted. If you feel a little guilty for buying a hair dryer that's more than your car payment — um, guilty right here — you can now make that expensive blow dryer do double duty by having it earn its keep in your kitchen.

Hair-Dryer Chicken On A Snow Day

If you're going a little stir crazy from all of this winter weather, using your days inside to perfect your hair-dryer chicken-cooking skills not only results in a delicious dinner, it's uber Instagrammable too.

Enter Your Easter Dinner Recipe

For the best hair-dryer chicken results, Rosner suggested putting your salted chicken in the fridge over night before pulling it out the next morning for a quick blow dry. After that you can just pop it in the oven for Easter dinner, or any day of the week.

Haters Back Off

Rosner also clapped back at people on Twitter who hated on her hair-dryer chicken method. Because, the hair dryer works as good as any actual kitchen tool.

This Chicken Is Almost Too Beautiful To Eat

If you're making a hair-dryer chicken, make sure to serve yourself first so you can load your plate with the most crispy skin, which IMO is the best part of any well-cooked chicken.

'Magic' Hair Dryer Also Cooks Chicken

If you have to decide whether to spend your hard-earned money on a hair dryer or a chicken cooker, get a gadget that does both jobs like a boss.

But, Any Hair Dryer Will Crisp Your Chicken

If a spendy blow dryer isn't within your reach, fear not my friendlies. You can use any hair dryer to make your chicken crispy and delicious.

How Am I Just Learning About This?

Like finally learning to fold a fitted sheet (I still can't do it), this chicken-hair-dryer hack is going to change your kitchen life. Seriously, how did I not know about this?

When Dinner Plans Come Together

One way to meet or make friends with your neighbors is to ask them to borrow their hair dryer so you can roast your chicken. If there's a better conversation starter out there, I haven't heard it.

Even Vegetarians Want This Chicken Now

Because, sweet little hair-dryer chicken, you are nothing short of beautiful.

Can someone please start a YouTube channel dedicated to using weird things around your house to cook with? Those of us who don't read cookbooks, but spend too much time online, are in dire need of this. And, if you need a side dish to go with your hair-dryer chicken, I highly recommend this vintage doughnut salad recipe straight out of the '70s to go with the hair-dryer chicken, circa 1978. The only thing left to do it call your mom and tell her what you're having for dinner tonight, and please tweet her reaction.