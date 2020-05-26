While it might just be May to you, to Disney Parks are already thinking about Halloween. And while half-holidays are totally not a thing, Disney is getting into the holiday spirit by celebrating the halfway-to-Halloween point. You can get into the spirit with them (or at least, the halfway spirit). As part of their own celebration, Disney released recipes to some of its favorite fall treats, including its recipe to delicious pumpkin pancakes.

When you think about it, time is really an illusion, especially when you haven't stepped outside your house for the past couple of weeks and haven't had anything even close to the semblance of a schedule for almost two months now. So if you want to make some Halloween-themed pumpkin pancakes as summer approaches, I say go right ahead. (And if you want to throw on your go-to cat costume too, I mean... who am I to judge?)

Though the pancakes are pretty simple to make, they do require quite a few ingredients. But you should be able to find a majority, if not all of the ingredients in your kitchen already. The recipe provided on the Disney Parks Blog provides the measurements for 10 four-inch pancakes. If that seems like too much for just you, share with your family, or use the extra pancakes to meal prep and enjoy ready-made pancakes for the next several days of your life.

Arx0nt/Moment/Getty Images

To recreate the pancakes, you'll need milk, butter, canned pumpkin, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, salt, and ground cloves. For tools and appliances, all you'll need is a whisk, two bowls, and a large skillet or griddle.

The Disney Parks Blog says to add the milk, egg, melted butter, pumpkin, and vanilla extract to one of the bowls and then set it aside.

Then, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt, and cloves in the second bowl. Fold the wet ingredients from the first bowl into this flour mixture. This is your pancake batter.

Lightly oil your skillet or griddle over medium heat until it's hot. Then add about a quarter cup of the pancake batter to it. To get golden brown pancakes, cook the pancakes for about three minutes on each side. Once your pancakes are done, serve them on a plate. And though the recipe doesn't call for it, you might also want to indulge in a little whipped cream to top it all off.

Along with this pumpkin pancakes recipe, Disney also released recipes to other famous treats including its pumpkin twists, vegan pumpkin soup, Jack Skellington sugar cookies, pumpkin bars, and pumpkin crème brûlée.

While summer is approaching, there's no reason why you can't start preparing for Halloween now. Plus, there's no right time to enjoy yourself a delicious batch of pancakes — especially when they've come from the vault of Disney itself. And in the spirit of the approaching holiday, Happy halfway to Halloween!