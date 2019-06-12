There are two beauty must haves you need when you know you're going to expose your skin to the sun: a high factor, effective SPF (preferably one that is ocean safe!), and a soothing, cooling aftersun to keep your body feeling nourished and to help prolong a tan. And while there are some great afters sun formulas on the market, you can actually easily make your own, using items you can pick up in the supermarket. Here's how to make a DIY aftersun, along with some of my top shop-bought picks if you're feeling too lazy to make one yourself.

Making your own after sun actually can only require one shop-bought ingredient. Aloe vera, for example, is an effective remedy for hot, dry skin thanks to its cooling, refreshing nature. It is safe enough to apply directly to the skin. Similarly, lavender oil, vitamin E oil, plain yoghurt, and cucumber are all great alternatives, and are things you're likely to have lying around. You can even be a little experimental and mix some of them together to form your own bespoke mix.

This YouTube video instructs you how to make your very own after sun, and it's relatively affordable and easy to make. All you need is aloe vera gel, coconut oil, shea butter, beeswax, lavender essential oil, chamomile essential oil, and peppermint essential oil. This recipe requires you have certain kitchen utensils also, but the list includes everything you will most likely already have. All you really need to do is melt down your ingredients together, whisk them, then put the concoction in the fridge to set a little. I'll definitely be trying this recipe during the summer.

Emilie Lefler on YouTube

If you really CBA to make your own, or you need to grab one at the airport (been there), here are five of my favourite shop bought options: