If you're anything like me, you've likely reached the part of quarantine where you're starting to reminisce about your favorite foods from "the outside." And if you were a frequent IKEA shopper, one of these outside foods is probably IKEA's iconic meatballs. Thanks to the furniture company, you no longer need to reminisce about the good ole days. IKEA released its famous meatballs recipe, so you can enjoy its saucy deliciousness even while sitting on your own furniture.

While IKEA stores (and their kitchens) remain closed due to coronavirus, the company is graciously opening up its recipe book to its customers, detailing a recipe for both its meatballs and the Swedish cream sauce that goes along with them. Though this recipe takes a little while to make, as well as a good amount of ingredients, the end product is totally worth it.

Even though you might not be able to visit your favorite furniture store, you'll at least get to bring its iconic meatballs home to you. And then if you're feeling super nostalgic, you could always hop onto IKEA.com and buy yourself a new dresser. Plus, trying new recipes is a great way to pass the time while in quarantine.

Meatballs Ingredients: 500 grams (1.1 pounds) ground beef

250 grams (slightly more than ½ pound) ground pork

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons whole milk

Salt

Pepper

1. Mix Ingredients Mix the beef and pork in a bowl so that there aren't any lumps. Then, add the chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, and the egg. Mix it, and then add milk before seasoning with salt and pepper.

2. Shape Meatballs Take the meat mixture and shape it into round meatballs. Then, place these balls on a plate. Cover the plate and put it in the fridge for two hours.

3. Fry Meatballs Heat oil on a frying pan at medium heat. Then, when the oil is hot, add the meatballs and cook them so they are brown on all sides.

4. Put Meatballs In Oven When the meatballs are brown, put them in a covered, ovenproof dish. Then heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 30 minutes.

Cream Sauce Ingredients: annick vanderschelden photography/Moment/Getty Images Dash of oil

40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter

40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock

150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1. Mix Butter & Flour Melt the butter in a frying pan over the stove. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking. Make sure to stir continuously for two minutes.

2. Add Additional Ingredients Mix in the vegetable stock and beef stock into the pan. Continue stirring. Then, add the thick double cream, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard. Then, bring the sauce to a simmer and allow it to thicken. Continue to stir.