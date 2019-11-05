How To Make Photo Collages For Instagram Stories

The art of the Instagram Story is one that influencers and us common folk alike have been trying to perfect since the feature first launched in August 2016. Now, three years later, Instagram Story hacks, tips, and tricks are as ubiquitous as Instagram Stories themselves. (Yes, that is a tiny dig at people who post stories that look like this: “- - - - - - - - - - -” and yes, while drinking and within camera-shot of my dog, I am part of that group.) If you’re looking for ways to up your Instagram Story game, making photo collages for your Instagram Story is the perfect solution and will keep people from having to click through dozens of your Stories.

As with pretty much everything nowadays, there are multiple apps that will help create an Instagram Story photo collage for you. Services like Canva and Layout are free to download and will help you create photo collages through predesigned templates. The Layout app is ideal if you want multiple photos in a grid-like college. You can easily position two or more photos in one of their templates, drag and resize as you please, and have a multi-photo collage in seconds. Canva is equally easy to use and has more options for text and photo editing if you’re looking to really customize your Instagram Story collage. The App Store is your Photo editing oyster.

Don’t want to download another app? No problem. It appears since April 2019, you can make a photo collage within your Instagram Story itself. As explained by multiple Medium posts and YouTube videos, this “secret” hack is easy to use, and while it isn’t quite as customizable as apps like Canva or Layout, it won’t take up additional storage on your phone. If you have an iPhone, here’s how to add multiple photos to your Instagram Story all within the Instagram app.

Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images

1. Take a photo in Instagram Stories

This is going to be your background. You can leave your photo as is or change it to a solid color background. You’ll do this by selecting the Brush tool, picking the color you want, then tapping and holding down anywhere on your photo. Your background should change to that color.

2. Open your camera roll and find the photo you want to add

For this example, I selected a photo of my dog which should be featured in any and all Instagram stories.

3. Copy the photo

Do this by clicking the Share icon in the bottom left corner. You’ll see an option that says “Copy.”

4. Go back to Instagram Stories

You’ll need to do this kind of quickly. It’s easiest if you have both your camera roll and Instagram open already.

Screenshot via Instagram/Mia Mercado

5. An “Add Sticker” option should appear in the bottom left.

You’ll see a tiny version of your photo with the label “add sticker” underneath. Tap on the photo/sticker to plop it into your Instagram Story.

6. Adjust and reposition the sticker

Again, you’ll have limited options as far as photo editing so you’ll want to make sure you copy an already-edited photo. However, you’ll be able to resize, reposition, and mirror the image as you choose.

7. Repeat as you please

Repeating the steps above, you can add as many photos as you like into your post. Go buck wild and add twelve. Post three of the exact same photo of your dog like I did. Your Instagram Story, your rules.

Screenshot via Instagram/Mia Mercado

Voila! Now, you can post dozens of photos in one, handy Instagram Story collage. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a dozen photos of my dog to post.