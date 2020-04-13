How To Make The No-Yeast Peanut Butter Bread That's Going Viral

If you're one of the people who has resorted to baking amidst the coronavirus pandemic, bread has probably been at the top of your list. But with panicked coronavirus shopping leading to a shortage of ingredients like yeast, it might be getting difficult to even do that. This is why the internet has risen to the challenge and popularized a no-yeast peanut butter bread recipe that's sure to cure your bread-baking itch and your cravings all at once. And the best part? It's super easy to make.

The no-yeast peanut butter bread recipe, which has been circulating Reddit recently, originates from a 1932 cookbook. It's a recipe from the Great Depression Era, when resources were extremely limited, hence why it does its best to use simple and inexpensive ingredients to get the job done. While some days of practicing social distancing may call for long and complicated projects to keep you busy all day, sometimes you might just want an easy-to-execute recipe that'll result in some quick, delicious bread. Because the recipe calls for no yeast, there's no need for kneading or the purchasing of any terribly fancy equipment. The recipe can pretty much be followed with ingredients you might just find around your pantry and fridge already.

Ingredients: 2 cups of flour

1/4 cup sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups milk

1/2 cup peanut butter

1. Mix The Dry Ingredients
Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to one bowl and mix them all together.

2. Blend In Milk & Peanut Butter
Once all the dry ingredients have been mixed, add in the milk and peanut butter. Be sure to mix everything well.

3. Grease A Loaf Pan
To ensure that the bread won't stick to the loaf pan, grease it with either butter, oil, or cooking spray.

4. Bake At 325F
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and then bake the bread for at least one hour. Even without the yeast, the bread should rise and look super similar to a regular loaf of bread.