If TikTok has done anything for the general public, it's been getting them through the quarantine with fun and entertaining viral trends. From the great minds that gave you dance challenges and whipped coffee now comes one of the best things they could give you yet: White Claw slushies. That's right — TikTok just gave you a way to enjoy your favorite hard seltzer drink in a slushie cocktail form. This is the drink you'll need for the summer (even if it is spent alone on a lawn chair in your own backyard).

White Claw drinks became extremely popular in the last couple years as social media users pushed the brand to resemble different demographics as part of a meme. Overall, White Claw was used to symbolize the chosen alcoholic drink for the upper-class, hipster millennial. But it didn't matter what memes were saying about who was drinking White Claws. With a 250% dollar sale increase between 2018 and 2019, it was apparent everyone was drinking it.

And now, thanks to TikTok, the ultimate drink of millennials is growing up a little and turning into fun, summery cocktail.

Like the design of a White Claw can, the trending TikTok slushie is simple. It only requires four ingredients: a White Claw of your choosing, frozen fruit, ice, and a hard liquor. People usually opt for vodka for the hard liquor.

The recipe is easily made by throwing all of the ingredients in a blender. Using a high-speed blender and crushed ice can help give you better results. But all in all, creating the slushie is the simple part — the most complicated aspect of the recipe is figuring out what combination of flavors to use.

There are 11 different White Claw flavors available on the drink's official site: Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry, Lemon, Watermelon, Tangerine, Pure Hard Seltzer, and two 70-calories options — Pineapple and Clementine. While this gives you a lot of choices, it may also complicate the process of finding the perfect combination. TikTok users have suggested finding a flavor that compliments your choice of frozen fruit. A popular combination has been the Mango White Claw, frozen mangos, and vodka. But of course, considering how creative users on TikTok can get, there is a plethora of other combinations that you can also try out.

Food Network recipe developer, Amanda Neale, suggested a few combinations you can try at home: Black Cherry White Claw with frozen cherries and strawberries, Ruby Grapefruit White Claw with frozen bananas and dragonfruit, Natural Lime White Claw with frozen mango and pineapple chunks, and Raspberry White Claw with frozen blueberries and raspberries. She also recommended other hard liquors including tequila, rum, and gin.

Whether you're looking for a new drink to introduce on your virtual happy hours with friends or just want to add a new option to your solo-drinking activities while in quarantine, the White Claw slushie is a must-try. You might even want to keep an eye out on TikTok for more combinations and maybe even the next hot trend.