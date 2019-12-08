Sleeping on an air mattress for one night isn't a big deal, but to get a good night's sleep night after night, you might be asking yourself what are the tools and trick on how to make your air mattress more comfortable. Luckily, there are several easy and affordable ways to do so. This list has more than a dozen items that will instantly improve your experience.

Sleeping on an air mattress may lead to some comfort issues — like lack of temperature regulation resulting in being too hot or too cold, back pain, and air leakages. So, comfort may start at the simplest of sources — the most comfortable air mattresses.

But if you already have one you'd simply like to make more comfortable, try a mattress topper; I've got one that provides softer cushioning and another that provides firmer support so you can choose based on your preferences. It could also be that your mattress isn't giving you the support you need because it's leaky; if so, try my sealant repair kit pick, which also works on pool toys and other inflatables.

Even something as simple as the right sheets that actually fit your air mattress and stay put can make all the difference in comfort.

My picks are highly rated, some with hundreds or even thousands of reviews on Amazon. So read on and take comfort in knowing you'll sleep better soon on your air mattress.

1. An Air Mattress That's Actually Comfortable SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress, Queen $120 | Amazon See on Amazon The first step to making an air mattress more comfortable is to get an air mattress that's actually comfortable! Invest in one of the best air mattresses that's extra thick with added support and durability from internal coils; this queen size can comfortably sleep two people weighing up to 500 pounds. And this highly-rated pick is wildly popular with more than 18,000 reviews from shoppers who love the one-click inflation and deflation. One reviewer even called it the "greatest air mattress in the world." It's also available in twin, twin XL, queen, and king.

2. A Sealant That Will Prevent Your Air Mattress From Deflating Coghlan's Airstop Sealant (0.27 Oz) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon A leaky mattress may be a very common (but unfortunate) source of your air mattress's discomfort. If a leak pops up, save your mattress with an air mattress sealant that permanently seals it in just a few minutes. And with a 4.3-star rating after over 1,400 reviews, this is a great budget repair option to boost your current air mattress's comfort. One shopper wrote, "I had my doubts, but this product worked exactly as advertised. I had a small leak in an airbed and this sealant did the trick. We've been using the bed for a few weeks now and the sealant is still holding."

3. Or Try Duct Tape To Help Stop A Leaky Air Mattress Gorilla Tape, Mini Duct Tape To-Go (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't want to wait for sealant to dry, try Gorilla's duct tape. The double-thick adhesive has a tight weave with reinforced backing, and it's great to have around for all kinds of minor repairs. This heavy-duty tape is also moisture-resistant and can withstand UV rays and extreme temperatures. So, duct tape is another great backup to keep your mattress from leaking. Plus, this tape is trusted by Amazon shoppers; it has a 4.7-star rating after over 1,300 reviews. One reviewer raved "If you have a hole in a floaty or an airmattress, it really does the job. It holds when wet. We are going to always keep a roll of Gorilla tape handy around our house. You never know when you might need it."?

4. This Electric Air Pump Will Ensure Your Mattress Is Properly Inflated Etekcity Electric Air Pump $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Similar to a leaky mattress, an under-inflated mattress may be another source of discomfort, but for less than $20, you can save yourself the hassle and guesswork of inflating your mattress with this electric air pump. This pump is sure to help you easily pump enough air into your mattress to give you the firmness and support you need.

5. Or Elevate Your Air Mattress With This Cot KingCamp Camping Double Cot $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Raising your air mattress to roughly the height of a normal bed can make your air mattress more comfortable since it's easier to get in and out of the bed. This heavy-duty camping cot supports up to 550 pounds and a queen-sized air mattress, according to reviewers. It also conveniently sets up and tears down in seconds. One reviewer wrote, "This is the best investment I've made for car camping gear lately. Fits a queen size air mattress, and even has room to spare."

6. This Slip-Resistant Pad Will Make Sure Your Air Mattress Stays In Place GORILLA GRIP Original Slip-Resistant Mattress Gripper Pad $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Another way air mattresses can be less comfortable than traditional beds is how slippery they can be sliding around as you get in and out of bed or even as you toss and turn in your sleep (if you happen to). To help keep your air mattress in place, line it with a mattress gripper pad. This is slip-resistant and comes in all standard bed sizes, but can also be trimmed down as needed. Plus, this pick has a 4.1-star overall rating after over 1,000 reviews. This pad comes in futon, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king.

7. This Pair Of Sheets That Will Actually Fit An Air Mattress COSMOPLUS Fitted Sheets, Queen $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Air mattresses can be bulkier than traditional mattresses which may mean that the sheets you have don't fit your air mattresses quite right. This can lead to fitted sheets popping off the air mattress while you sleep; and unless absolutely necessary, not many people want to sleep on an uncovered air mattress. These deep-fitted sheets are made of soft, breathable microfiber with Spandex and four-way stretch that keeps the sheets from sliding or bunching up. It's available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, with the additional option to just buy pillow cases. One shopper wrote, "Purchased to go on a large and tall air mattress. It fits perfectly. The sheet is soft, stretchy and no wrinkles!"

8. A Set of Straps That Keep Sheets in Place RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (Set of 4) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon As mentioned, sheets slipping off your air mattress in the middle of the night is a pain, but if you happen to toss and turn intensely in your sleep, even the best fitted sheets might need a little help. The three-way hold of this set of sheet holder straps keeps sheets firmly in place with a stronger hold than other sheet straps. These work so well, you might want them for making every bed in your home. Plus, this set has a 4.5-star rating after over 1,000 reviews.

9. Warm Up Your Air Mattress With This Thermal Mattress Topper Alki Twilight Thermal Mattress Topper $99 | Amazon See on Amazon Air mattresses can be more uncomfortable than regular mattresses simply because they get colder at night as the temperature drops. With this thermal mattress topper, you'll stay warm and cozy thanks to this pad's layers of insulation that helps prevent heat loss. One reviewer wrote, "We travel in the winter in Colorado and Utah and without this blanket, our air bed is simply unusable because you lose so much body heat to the air mattress you freeze all night long. This blanket is WONDERFUL! It allows your body heat to stay with you." This pick is available in a twin or queen.

10. This Pillow Top Mattress Pad Will Make Your Air Mattress More Plush EMONIA Pillow Top Mattress Pad, Queen $40 | Amazon See on Amazon You might just forget you're sleeping on an air mattress with this pillow-top mattress pad. It's super soft, hypoallergenic, and breathable with a 100% cotton surface. This pad fits thick mattresses, and it's also conveniently machine washable. Plus, it has a 4.5-star rating after over 1,300 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "Pretty comfy! Bought this for an [air mattress] and it sure does make a difference. I’ve washed and bleached it and not noticed any damage to it." You can get this mattress pad in twin, twin XL, queen, olympic queen, king, and California king.

11. Or Add A More Supportive Mattress Topper Milliard Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $62 | Amazon See on Amazon This memory foam topper is infused with gel for a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The high-density foam supports your body enough to reduce pressure points and pain, and it comes with a silky bamboo cover that's removable and washable, too. If those features don't convince you of this topper's quality, maybe the 4.5-star review after over 1,800 reviews will. Plus, one reviewer wrote, "Very soft cover. Nice cushioning. Using it as a topper for a guest air mattress. Guest really enjoy it." This mattress topper is available in twin, full, queen, and king.

12. A Blanket That Will Keep Your Warm Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket $65 | Amazon See on Amazon Air mattresses often run colder than traditional mattresses, so keeping yourself warm may be the key to being comfortable. Whether you're out camping or at home, this warm camping blanket is a great buy for a better night's sleep.