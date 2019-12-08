Bustle

How To Make Your Air Mattress More Comfortable

Sleeping on an air mattress for one night isn't a big deal, but to get a good night's sleep night after night, you might be asking yourself what are the tools and trick on how to make your air mattress more comfortable. Luckily, there are several easy and affordable ways to do so. This list has more than a dozen items that will instantly improve your experience.

Sleeping on an air mattress may lead to some comfort issues — like lack of temperature regulation resulting in being too hot or too cold, back pain, and air leakages. So, comfort may start at the simplest of sources — the most comfortable air mattresses.

But if you already have one you'd simply like to make more comfortable, try a mattress topper; I've got one that provides softer cushioning and another that provides firmer support so you can choose based on your preferences. It could also be that your mattress isn't giving you the support you need because it's leaky; if so, try my sealant repair kit pick, which also works on pool toys and other inflatables.

Even something as simple as the right sheets that actually fit your air mattress and stay put can make all the difference in comfort.

My picks are highly rated, some with hundreds or even thousands of reviews on Amazon. So read on and take comfort in knowing you'll sleep better soon on your air mattress.