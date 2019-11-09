A couch should be many things: stylish, big enough to seat friends and family, and, most importantly, comfortable. If you're wondering how to make your couch more comfortable, the key is to accessorize with items that make you more comfortable. While everyone might need different things to feel truly cozy on the sofa, below you'll find easy fixes that you can conveniently get on Amazon.

The one word that is probably on everyone's mind to describe a comfortable couch is "soft," but there are so many different kinds of accessories that can add more comfort to your couch besides soft blankets or pillows. First, if you are dealing with a couch that's past its prime, there are some cheap and easy steps you can take to fix those sagging cushions and improve support. And, once you've got your sofa feeling like new again, add a few pillows that will beg you to curl up on the couch, like one to elevate your feet and another that supports your hips, neck, and back. Finally, you should also consider adding genius organization solutions to your couch set-up. These little organization accessories will ensure that your remote, phone, and coffee (or wine!) is close by, so you never have to crawl out from under your cozy throw blanket.

So keep scrolling for 12 things that will instantly make your couch a more comfortable.

1. Re-Plump Your Couch Cushions With Foam Inserts SagsAway Ultimate Sagging Cushion Repair Solution $30 | Amazon See On Amazon SagsAway's seat cushion inserts can restore sagging couch cushions. To use you'll need to do a little measuring to ensure you're buying the right size, and then cutting it down to the right size. You'll also need zippered couch cushion, since the trick here is that this polystyrene foam insert needs to be inserted under the foam core cushion but inside the cover in order to compress the cushion upwards. That will restore the plumpness of the cushion.

2. Instantly Re-Cover Your Couch With A Sofa Slipcover Stretch Sofa Slipcover $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Cover up rough and worn upholstery with this super oft microfiber stretch sofa slipcover. Choose from 10 colors, including chocolate, camel, or peacock blue, and a few checked patterns including wine and white or camel and white. The soft microfiber is comfortable, durable, and machine-washable; plus, a combination of spandex and polyester makes the material stretchy and resistant to abrasions while protecting your couch. Easy-to-install in about 10 minutes, this slip cover comes in options that fit a sofa, oversized sofa, chair, loveseat, or recliner. Shoppers also love this cover for transforming the look of their couch; one reviewer said it was easy to put on and she hasn't "had to adjust it once."

3. Firm Up Your Springs With A Wood Support Evelots Sofa/Couch Cushion Wood Support $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip this couch cushion support under the cushions to stop your couch from sagging while bettering your posture and reducing back pain and aches. All you have to do is unfold and adjust the panels to fit your couch. This pick even extends the longevity of your furniture and reviewers said it makes their old couches look like new.

4. Snuggle Into A Super Soft Blanket Chanasya Super Soft Shaggy Longfur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This big fuzzy blanket is the one everyone will want to snuggle up with on your couch, so you should probably go ahead and grab two. It's highly rated with more than 3,000 reviews by shoppers who can't believe how soft and fluffy this blanket is. The shaggy texture adds cozy luxury to your couch; but you can also flip it over for a less shaggy sherpa look. Plus, the machine-washable microfiber comes in more than 20 colors, including creme, orchid, and teal as well as a few size options including ones designed for twin-, queen-, and king-sized beds or two different throw sizes.

5. Elevate Your Feet With An Adjustable Wedge Pillow Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This foam wedge pillow is as versatile as it is comfortable. With four ways to arrange the pieces together, this pillow rests under your head, back, or legs to make lying on the couch more pleasant. The contouring memory foam is incredibly dense, making this wedge soft while it supports your body, no matter how you arrange the pillow; this also helps the pillow hold its shape. The pillow folds up for easy storage and has a convenient carry handle if you'd like to shuffle it between your living room and bedroom for maximum coziness. The beige cover zips off so it's machine washable.

6. Curl Up With The Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow $32 | Amazon See On Amazon To truly take it easy on the couch, you need this cup holder pillow to hold drinks and snacks. The insulating foam construction allows one of the five cup holes to expand for a secure fit of nearly any cup. A couple of the cup holes are designed to also fit mugs with handles. Plus, the removable and washable silky soft velboa cover alleviates any concerns about spills. Reviewers love using this pillow on the couch to avoid constantly leaning over to a coffee table. They also to love to use in the car (especially on road trips) or in bed. One reviewer notes how cozy it makes movie nights and plans on ordering more to give as gifts.

7. Get Full Body Support With A Body Pillow PharMeDoc Body Pillow with Jersey Cover $40 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll love curling up with this C-shaped body pillow that's covered in 100% Jersey cotton knit. The soft polyfill molds to and supports your back, neck, head, hips, and knees given the unique shape it forms to hug your body. One reviewer said "this pillow has been one of the best purchases of my life," and she thinks everyone should own this body pillow. She's not the only one who thinks so, and this pillow is highly rated with more than 5,000 reviews.

8. Keep Your Feet Warm With A Heating Pad DONECO King Size Heating Pad $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You might never leave the couch again with this king size heating pad. The soft, plush cover keeps you cozy and the oversized pad can warm large areas of your body for ultimate muscle relaxation. An easy-to-use LCD controller lets you choose one of four temperature settings, and reviewers love how comfortable this heating pad is compared to others. Don't worry about falling asleep with it on; the pad has automatic-safety shut-off after two hours.

9. Use An Adjustable Stand To Hold Your Tablet MagicHold 360º Turn Height Adjusting stand for ipad $65 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's an adjustable device stand to make scrolling through your favorite social media a little easier. This stand's legs slip right under the couch, bringing your smartphone or tablet close to you without any effort on your part to hold it up. The holder tilts up and down and rotates 360 degrees for whatever angle works best for you. One reviewers describes it as heaven.

10. Lay On A Massaging Heat Mat SNAILAX Memory Foam Massage Mat with Heat $100 | Amazon See On Amazon If the combined therapeutic benefits of massage and a heating pad sound good to you, you'll want to try this memory foam massage mat. High-density memory foam makes this mat really soft and supportive, but it's also flexible enough to use while sitting or lying on the couch or a bed. It's also foldable for convenient storage or portability. There are five settings for the vibration massage with four distinct zones on your body, and three intensity levels that you can use with or without the heat function. Reviewers love to curl up on the couch with a book or a show with the added comfort of a warm massage.

11. Or Crawl Under A Sherpa-Lined Heated Blanket Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $47 | Amazon See On Amazon Are you sensing a theme here yet? A warm, cozy couch is a comfortable couch! And this velvety, sherpa heated throw will instantly make your couch more comfortable. It has three heat settings as well as ThermoFine technology that adjusts to body temperatures and environments. This blanket is also safe and convenient to use with it automatically shuts off after three hours, and it's machine-washable.