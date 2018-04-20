If you're not a morning person, your number one priority is likely just getting out your front door on time every day — so you might take shortcuts in your morning routine in an effort to expedite the process of getting ready. However, there are some ways to make your morning routine more eco-friendly without sacrificing precious time. With Earth Day approaching, it's an ideal time to recommit to an eco friendly lifestyle, and it's easier than you think. Little things like replacing your coffeemaker with a French Press that doesn't require filters, being conscious about how much water you're using, and opting for all-natural products can help you reduce your carbon footprint. The best part is that transitioning to an eco friendly morning routine doesn't require a drastic lifestyle change.

While a recent study from The Nielsen Company noted that millennials are willing to pay more sustainable products, going green doesn't have to mean going broke. Aside from being beneficial to the planet, greening your morning routine can also reduce your exposure to toxic chemicals, which can make you sick if you use them over a prolonged period of time. "We’re all at risk from increasing chemical exposure," the University of California, San Francisco reported in an interview with Tracey Woodruff, Ph.D. "The water we run from our taps, the lotion we smear on our skin, the shampoo we rub in our hair, even the dust in our houses is full of synthetic chemicals." Horrified? Here's how to go green in the morning.

Greening Your Morning Routine

OK, I'm not suggesting you forgo your clothes, but little changes to your morning routine can make a big difference. Start by making sure your coffee is eco-friendly, and brew it with a French Press. If you're someone who likes to buy your coffee from your local café, bring your own reusable travel mug instead of getting a paper cup.

You can also opt to take a shorter shower in the morning, which is not only good for the environment, but it adds a few minutes to your schedule, which is an added bonus if you're always running late. Additionally, turn off the tap in the sink after you wet your toothbrush instead of leaving the water running during the three minutes is takes to brush your teeth.

Consider replacing your facial cleanser with coconut oil and sea salt, and try using apple cider vinegar as a toner. Personally, I'm a big fan of apple cider vinegar. I take a shot of it a few times a week, I use it as a toner, and I mix it with water and essential oils to make an all-natural cleaning solution. If you're not convinced, give it a try for a few weeks and see for yourself just how well it works.

Small Changes Make A Big Difference

If you're still using plastic water bottles, consider the fact that a sperm whale recently washed ashore in Spain and was found to have ingested so much plastic that it died from toxic shock. Get a water filter for your sink, or invest in a water-filter pitcher. Then, pour your water into a recycled glass bottle. I use recycled pickle and kimchi jars for everything from smoothies to wine.

If you live close to work, consider walking or biking instead of driving, or opt for public transportation, which allows you to get stuff done on the way.

Still buying individual cups of yogurt? Switch to purchasing a large tub of yogurt instead and spooning what you need into a reusable container.

While life today is primarily designed around convenience, a major unintended consequence is that most things that are convenient are detrimental to the environment. Saving the planet can feel like an overwhelming task, but doing your part to help halt global warming doesn't require a huge commitment. Start by making small changes, like transitioning to a green morning routine. You'll save time and money, and you can feel good about being part of the solution.