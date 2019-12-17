Last Tuesday, Chanel hosted the most epic Christmas party to debut its holiday pop-up — CHANEL N°5 IN THE SNOW — in New York City to celebrate the iconic N°5 fragrance. The event was inspired by the house's holiday 2019 campaign for N°5 L’EAU and it starred none other than Lily-Rose Depp, the brand's ambassador. As the star of the campaign, Depp was in attendance to play host, looking as gorgeous as ever as she enjoyed all of the party's festivities, from ice skating to decorating ornaments. And while her ensemble — a chic black and gold tweed skirt with a mini quilted purse — was awe-worthy, we couldn't keep our eyes off, well, her eyes.

That's thanks to Sam Visser, Depp's beloved makeup artist. When he created her look for her big night, Visser tells Bustle he wanted to keep it simple, but festive, with a focus on her eyes. "For me, this look is all about the eyes and lip," Visser shares. "I love a strong eye, so for me cream eyeshadows are my favorite product to create a holiday look."

Craig Barritt/WireImage/Getty Images

While Depp's sultry, smoky eye may seem complicated, he assures us that it can be achieved in just three simple steps. Here's how.

Step 1: Define The Eyes

First, Visser used CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof in Espresso (a rich, coffee brown) to define the eyes. "I lined both the top and bottom waterline and then softly smudged it along the lash line," Visser explains.

Step 2: Create A Base With A Cream Eyeshadow

Next, he used CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Patine Bronze to "lay down a base and add definition."

Step 3: Layer A Deeper Eyeshadow To Create The Smoky Effect

Lastly, he mattified the creme eyeshadow with the darkest shade in the CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette in Deep. Blending this shade over the bronze base resulted in the perfect smoky eye.

Craig Barritt/WireImage/Getty Images

To complete the look, Visser decided to create and ombré lip with CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres in Modoré in Nude all over and a small bit of CHANEL Rouge Coco Flash in Boy just on the center of the lips.

If you're stumped about what look you should rock for your next shindig, borrow a page from Depp and Viser and consider a simple smoky eye and a soft lip. "It’s a chic evening look great for any holiday party," says Visser.