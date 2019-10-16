The best thing about Docs is that there are so many options; from sandals to brogue styles, there are endless ways to wear them. Of course, the classic boot style will always be a favourite, but you can now buy everything from Chelsea boots to accessories on their website. The brand has truly evolved to become a 'suits-all' style, no matter what your vibe is. This Autumn, you'll struggle to find a style Instagrammer without a pair. Here's some of the best ways to rock Doc Martens this Autumn, because the iconic shoes are hotter than ever.

Classic With Jeans

It goes without saying that Doc Martens go with pretty much anything, but they're most in their element when paired with jeans. It doesn't matter what colour of denim you go for, or the fit and shape of your jeans, Docs will work. The brand's Chelsea boots are also an ace choice to pair with jeans. Just throw on a cool puffer jacket or trench, and you're good to go this Autumn.

With Dungarees

Doc Martens have a certain laid back, low key feel to them that means they pair perfectly with other casual wear, including the humble dungaree. From denim styles to corduroy, all dungys look awesome with Docs, and the new lower styles the brand now does also work well.

With A Floaty Dress

The perfect style juxtaposition, chunky Docs with a pretty floaty dress is a classic style choice. If you live in midi skirts and dresses, and consider your style to be more on the feminine side, this is the ideal way to incorporate Dr Martens into your wardrobe. Just add a chunky knit or lightweight jacket for the Autumn chill.

With Fun Socks

The new lower sitting styles allow you to have fun with hosiery choices. I love these cute smiley face socks from this post, but you could easily pull off everything from glittery fine socks to chunky walking boot socks, and it would still look insanely cool.

With Plaid

Doc Martens and plaid go together like Meghan and Harry: perfectly. Both Autumnal staples, a plaid shirt or 'shacket' (that's a shirt/jacket hybrid, for those wondering) is the perfect partner for a pair of Docs. Wear the duo with jeans or over a floaty dress.

With A Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are the ultimate casual, cosy outfit choice, yet they look insanely cool at the same time. So it comes as no surprise that they look so damn good with Doc Martens, which have a similar air about them. Either low or high styles work, and as most jumpsuits are in block colours, you can go wild with the other accessories, too.

Socks & Sandals Style

While Dr. Martens' newer sandal styles are of course most ideal for the warmer months, you can totally get away with wearing them in Autumn. All you have to do is avoid the age-old style rule to never combine your socks with your sandals. If you need more convincing, just check out this outfit: