How To See Your Instagram Secret Admirers In Just A Few Clicks

Do you ever notice those two or three Instagram accounts that seem to like all your photos? But then again, could it just be you? Maybe you only notice their account more often because you're looking for it. Well, you don't have to guess anymore. There are plenty of third-party apps out there that let you see who your Instagram secret admirers are — and all you need to do is download them.

Among other things, these apps clue you in on your follower growth over time, your most liked pictures, and Instagram accounts that unfollow you. On top of all that, they can give you the scoop about who's liking your Instagram pictures the most, even if they're not following you. Hence, your "secret admirers." Now, someone consistently liking your posts doesn't always have a more significant meaning. But, with the changes in Instagram's algorithm, it can be difficult to see all of someone's posts unless you're constantly checking them out. So, if you have a consistent "liker," it's possible they're seeking out your content because they really enjoy it. And in order to figure out who these secret admirers are, you can download tracking apps including Best Buddies, FollowMeter for Instagram, and Followers+ for Instagram.

RawPhoto1/E+/Getty Images

For the BestBuddies app, all you have to do is download it, allow Instagram access, and then it does the rest for you. Whenever you click into the app, it quickly provides you with a top-10 list of all the people who like and interact with your post the most. Next to each of these people, you're also shown a percentage of how many of your posts they've liked. And you can click into the app after some time has passed to see how your top-10 has changed.

For other apps like the FollowMeter for Instagram, you can find a section for your secret admirers right on the main menu. Once you click into this, you're shown a list of the users who interact with your posts the most. There's also a number next to each user showing you how many of your posts they like or comment on.

Followers + for Instagram might take a little more time to work through, only because it offers you so much information about your followers, your popular posts, and best times to post. But if you look through the menu, you'll find a section for your "best followers." This will give you a list of the people who interact with your posts the most, including how many interactions they've had.

Whether you want to find out which of your friends is most loyal to your posts or trying to see if your crush is on your top-10, your secret admirers on Instagram can tell you a lot. But be careful, because there's always the chance your posts simply show up at the top of their feed. Regardless, it's fun to keep tabs on who's staying up-to-date on your Instagram content.