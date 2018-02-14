Beauty junkies know there is no worse feeling in the world than running out of their go-to products (except for when they look at their bank account and discover they can't afford to restock). If you can relate, here's a bit of good news: Dermstore is having their annual Friends and Family sale, now through Feb. 21, which means you can score 20 percent off your beloved skin care and makeup brands, including Sunday Riley, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, and RMS Beauty.

If you are unfamiliar with Dermstore, prepare to add the e-commerce site to your bookmarks tab, right next to Sephora and Ulta. Similar to your favorite beauty shopping websites, Dermstore carries everything from cleansers and masks to foundations and eyeshadow palettes. However, what sets them apart is the fact that they only carry products that are selected by their staff of doctors and beauty experts. They also offer free shipping and returns, so you don't have to worry about meeting a minimum purchase. And now, they're celebrating their Friends and Family sale, inviting both new and old customers to shop new and old favorites.

Need some help deciding what to buy? Here are 10 products to consider nabbing during Dermstore's Friends and Family sale.

1. Sunday Riley Good Genes

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, Original Price: $158, Sale Price: $126, Dermstore

This multi-purpose lactic acid treatment has a five out of five star rating on Dermstore's website, which means customers can't get enough of it. It gently exfoliates your skin to reveal a brighter, more even complexion, while also helping you to produce natural collagen.

2. Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, Original Price: $80; Sale Price: $64, Dermstore

Detox your face without stripping it dry with Sunday Riley's U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil. It's made with clarifying plant oils, like tea tree and black cumin seed to help prevent acne or blackheads from popping up.

3. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - Packettes

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - Packettes, Original Price: $150; Sale Price: $120; Dermstore

This two-step peel is loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike, because it gently, but effectively exfoliates your face, thanks to its skin-smoothing and clearing ingredients like Glycolic and lactic acids, vitamins A, C, and E, and green tea extract.

4. beautyblender all.about.face

beautyblender all.about.face (4 piece), Original Price: $42; Sale Price: $33, Dermstore

Never put another dirty beautyblender to your face ever again! Start fresh with this pack, which comes with three sponges and a solid beautyblender cleanser.

5. RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up

RMS Beauty "Un" Cover-Up, Original Price: $36, Sale Price: $28.80, Dermstore

For a dewy, natural-looking finish, look no further RMS Beauty's "Un" Cover-Up, which can be used as a foundation or concealer and will melt into the skin to cover imperfections or redness.

6. Harry Josh® Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer

Harry Josh® Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer, Original Price: $349, Sale Price: $279, Dermstore

If you are in the market for a new hair dryer, consider investing in Harry Josh's newest product — the Ultra Light Pro Dryer. It'll reduce the amount of time you spend drying your hair, while also helping your strands look and feel smooth and silky.

7. butter LONDON Free Nail Lacquer Vernis - Knackered

butter LONDON Free Nail Lacquer Vernis - Knackered, Original Price: $15, Sale Price: $12, Dermstore

Treat your nails to some gorgeous new nail polishes, a la butter LONDON. It doesn't get more Instagrammable than this shimmery, purple blue hue!

8. DevaCurl One Condition Original for Curly Hair

DevaCurl One Condition Original for Curly Hair, Original Price: $44; Sale Price: $35, Dermstore

Made with olive and rosemary oils, this creamy daily conditioner is perfect for hydrating wavy and curly tresses without weighing them down.

9. GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment

GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment, Original Price: $69; Sale Price: $55, Dermstore

Dealing with angry skin? Slap on GLAMGLOW's SUPERMUD Clearing treatment to remove bacteria or excess oil out your pores.

10. Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette, Original Price: $46; Sale Price: $37, Dermstore

Create endless eyeshadow looks with this gorgeous, ultra-wearable warm-toned 12-shadow palette.

To take advantage of the discount, make sure to add the word FRIEND at checkout. (Some exclusions may apply — check here to see the brands that are not participating in the sale.)