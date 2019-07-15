"I have a Passion Planner and a Moleskine planner with the weekly-layout. The Passion Planner is where I keep track of all meetings, birthdays, events, etc. I love it because it has a month layout and week layout with time slots. It also has to-do lists and goal-setting sections. In the moleskin planner, I write out all of my to-dos under each client, then on the week side I bullet what tasks need to be done on the due date. If something is urgent or I’m behind on it, I highlight it.

"Every Monday, I wake up, meditate, set an intention for the week and pick three things I will accomplish no matter what. I choose one thing I am excited to do and two things that are hard.

"Next I open my calendar and make sure I have all my meetings in my planner. Then I open a spreadsheet that has my entire business on it — current income, hours I need to hit for each client, business expenses, and budget for the month. I update each client with the hours I worked the previous week and make note of how many hours I need to work for each client this week in order to hit my income goal. I also update this with any business expenses from the previous week and make note of any upcoming expenses.

"I meditate for 10 to 20 minutes every morning and I feel like it really slows down my mind and prepares me for the day.

"I always listen to music when I work in coffee shops but found music with lyrics to be distracting. I listen to instrumental hip-hop and instrumental jazz because it is upbeat but with no words. I have these amazing noise cancelling headphones that I couldn’t live without!

"I work in PR so some days this is impossible, but if I am able to I set up times to check my email and then shut it down completely. It has helped me so much to not have notifications popping up all the time while I am trying to focus.

"If I have a day when I notice I am jumping around a lot, I put everything away and write down the tasks I have to get done on a sticky note. Then I do those in order and check them off when I’m done. It helps to have the list right in front of me with no other distractions around.

"Some tools I use: Asana for project management, Timeneye for time tracking — I love this because it is visual — and Later for social media scheduling. I schedule a full week and then check in on it everyday in the morning. This saves me so much time and distraction!"