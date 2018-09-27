SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford, have agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, following Ford's sexual assault accusation against the nominee. (Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegation.) Officially scheduled for Thursday morning, here's how you can stream Kavanaugh and Ford's hearing.

One way to watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing is by actually tuning into the committee's official website for its live stream. The hearing is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ford is set to testify first and Kavanaugh second, after she leaves the room, according to CNN. It will be presided over by the committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Chuck Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Prior to agreeing to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Ford asked via her lawyers that the FBI investigate the alleged incident. According to CNN, Ford's lawyers told Grassley that "a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions."

Grassley rejected Ford's request for an FBI investigation into the allegation, saying, "Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Another way to tune into the Thursday hearing is by checking out C-SPAN's stream. And if these two options don't work for some reason, you can always try mainstream media channels for real-time coverage.

In widely-covered cases like this one, media outlets also run live streams on their individual YouTube platforms, including NBC News, CBS News, and CNN. Of course, there is a possibility that these streams may come with a few commercials here and there.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Ford first came forward about her allegation in a Sept. 16 interview with The Washington Post. She accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly groping her and attempting take her clothes off at a party in the 1980s, when they were both teenagers, in Maryland.

So far, the SCOTUS nominee has denied Ford's allegation in two separate statements. In his first statement, issued by the White House, Kavanaugh said, "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

In his second denial, reissued after Grassley called on both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify, he said, "This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."

It's likely that millions will tune into the aforementioned streams to watch Kavanaugh testify. If all of these options don't work, there's no harm in trying live audio streams. In this case, you can take advantage of WNYC's live audio stream which comes peppered with a bit of NPR analysis.