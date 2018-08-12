There's no better way to see how the cultural tide of the world is turning than to examine what teenagers are consuming, and there is no clearer look teen culture than the Teen Choice Awards. The ceremony airs on August 12th at 8:00 p.m. on FOX, but those who would rather stream the The 2018 Teen Choice Awards than rely on a cable connection have plenty of options to make sure they don't miss a second of the ceremony. The teens probably don't have cable, so why should you?

Viewers who can't tune in via television, can watch a live stream on Fox.com. Those hoping to catch the ceremony on the go can download Fox's FOX NOW app, allowing for live streaming directly on your mobile device — but both of those options come with an unfortunate hurdle. Fox's live-streaming service is only available if you already have a cable subscription of some kind to use to log into the service.

However, those without a cable subscription can find ways to livestream Fox without purchasing a cable package. Streaming services like SlingTV, Youtube TV, and Hulu with Live TV, allow viewers to livestream the Fox network without having a cable subscription — and while those streaming services do cost money, they also allow users to enjoy a free trial period. Unfortunately, without a streaming service or a cable subscription there is no way to view the ceremony, but chances are that many of the show's biggest moments will be documented via social media which is great news for anyone who doesn't want to miss any of the ceremony's most appealing components.

Charming Guests

Entertainment Tonight reports that some of the evening's guests include the cast of Riverdale, Jurassic Park stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and long-time teen heart throb Zac Efron. The night will see a cavalcade of personalities from all walks of entertainment come together under the joined hosting efforts of Nick Cannon and Lele Pons.

Electric Musical Performances

In addition to the night's star-studded list of presenters, the ceremony will also feature musical performances from the likes of Meghan Trainor, Lauv, and Khalid according to ABC News Radio. Lauv and Khalid are both nominated for Choice Breakout Artist, and Trainor is nominated for four awards including Choice Summer Female Artist, Choice Pop Song for "No Excuses"and Choice Snapchatter.

Big Winners

While the presenters and the musical acts add some flavor throughout the evenings, the main course of the Teen Choice Awards are the awards themselves. Covering film, television, music, and social media amongst other mediums, the ceremony is an all-encompassing look at what the teenagers of today will look back on fondly in the decades to come at the hot trends and rising stars of today.

While the results of the Teen Choice Awards will all be covered online, there's not better way to keep up with the ceremony and interact with others watching it then to tune in live. Between Fox NOW and the many streaming television services available to viewers, it has never been easier to watch the TCA ceremony without a television — which is a far more appropriate way to watch an award ceremony with categories like Choice Snapchatter and Best Gamer, anyway.