The annual White House Correspondents Dinner will be taking place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, and if you're the kind of person who enjoys the mixture of politics, media, and entertainment, you won't want to miss it. But in the event you can't catch in on TV, and have to turn to the internet, never fear ― if you're wondering how to stream the White House Correspondents Dinner, you're in luck, because there are a number of options available to you.

The dinner is a yearly tradition, in which prominent faces from the worlds of journalism, politics, business, and entertainment get together for a night of dining and joke-slinging. It's organized by the White House Correspondents' Association, and just like last year, there will be one particularly big guest not in attendance. Namely, President Donald Trump, who will once again attend a political rally instead.

Despite Trump staying away, however, there should be some good reasons to tune in, including headlining comedian Michelle Wolf. So if you're planning to watch the dinner online this year, here's how to do it: just head on over to C-SPAN's website, since they carry it each year, both online and on broadcast TV.

In the event you're not feeling the C-SPAN option, you can also watch the White House Correspondents Dinner via YouTube, where it will be streaming on Saturday night. For the record, the show is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:00 p.m. for any of you west coast viewers.

Global News on YouTube

There's no telling who you or what you might see, or what the political and media worlds might be talking about, after this year's dinner. Obviously, with Trump sitting this one out, it won't provide the sort of in-your-face presidential roast opportunity that the event has in years past ― during the Obama years, for example, the former president would both take his fair share of ribbing, and toss some out on his own.

Memorably, that once included him taking some shots at Trump back when he was still just a reality TV host and businessman. The moment was famous for Trump's seemingly tight-lipped, uncomfortable reaction; whatever your political leanings, it's hard to argue that Trump came out on top on that particular vendetta by winning the presidency in 2016.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sometimes, the dinner has led to some awkward or controversial moments for sitting presidents, such as when former president George W. Bush made a joke out of the fact that Iraq did not actually possess weapons of mass destruction ― the administration's foremost selling-point for a costly and deadly years-long war ― or when Obama cracked a joke about his use of predator drones.

It's also led to some memorable moments as far as the headlining entertainers are concerned. Perhaps the biggest example came when Stephen Colbert hosted the dinner in 2006, and delivered a routine that was sharply critical and mocking of Bush, who was seated nearby throughout.

Trump, on the other hand, will not be exposing himself to that kind of public ridicule. Instead, he'll be elsewhere while White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be representing the administration at the dinner. You might find that somewhat disappointing, since there's not quite as much potential for unexpectedly biting or hilarious jokes if Trump isn't actually there. But that doesn't mean it won't be entertaining!

So, if you're planning to give it a look, again, you can watch on C-SPAN, or check it out on YouTube. And of course, one more time, it's scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 28.