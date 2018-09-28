How To Support The National Sexual Assault Hotline Amid The Kavanaugh Allegations

Hearing someone's story of sexual assault can trigger memories of your own, and that was demonstrated in the aftermath of Thursday's hearing for Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford when the National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced an enormous spike in call volume. The free, confidential service is one of the most widely accessible resources the country has for helping victims, so now's a great time to lend support to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The hotline was created in 1994 and is operated by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN. All calls are treated with complete confidentiality; operators listen to your story, provide some information about laws and medical concerns relating to sexual violence, and assist you in figuring out how to seek further help. According to the Feminist Majority Foundation, the organization's telephone and online hotlines (found at online.rainn.org) have aided over 1.4 million people since their inception.

RAINN lists many ways that you can support its activities. You can train to become a volunteer for the hotline, which requires you to be at least 18 years old and to spend at least 10 hours a month taking calls. You can also donate to RAINN here.

On Thursday, Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh tried to rape her in the early '80s (he denies this). The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold spoke to RAINN officials on Thursday after the hearing and reported that the hotline was receiving more calls than it had since the peak of the #MeToo movement in the fall of 2017. He tweeted that "many ppl [are] wanting to talk about events from yrs ago." RAINN tweeted that its wait times online were "unprecedented."

RAINN put out a statement obtained by Bustle about the Kavanaugh confirmation vote on Friday. "It is clear from yesterday's hearing that a postponement of the vote is needed until the FBI reopens a background check to investigate the allegations of sexual assault," said Jodi Omear, the group's vice president of communications. "The risks of a brief delay in a confirmation vote are far less than the risks of a lifetime appointment made in haste."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.