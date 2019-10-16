I just want a simple life. Good food, a warm place to live, and to be lulled to sleep every night but the dulcet tones of Lin-Manuel Miranda. But going to sleep with Spotify can be a little tricky, because you risk draining all of your battery or annoying your neighbors if they don't understand just how much you want to be in the room where it happens. Luckily, you can now use a Spotify sleep timer that lets you choose how long Miranda's sweet, sweet voice coaxes you into slumber for before it turns itself off.

But here's the thing — you actually use totally different methods to set a Spotify sleep timer, depending on whether you have an iPhone or an Android. If you have an Android, it's a lot easier — because they have a sleep timer built right into the app (more on that later). But if you have an iPhone, it involves a combination of apps to help you get there. I, as the unrepentant millennial that I am, only know how to use an iPhone. Still, the process is pretty straightforward.

Step One: You set your music playing — Hamilton, I presume, unless you hate happiness.

Step Two: You go into the "Clock" icon on your iPhone (where you set alarms), and find the "Timer" button on the right bottom corner. Choose how long you want to listen to music for — 10 minutes, two hours, whatever.

Step Three: Click on the "When Timer Ends" option and scroll all the way down to the bottom. Once you get down there, you'll have the option of "Stop Playing." This means that rather than playing an alarm-style noise when the timer ends, it will stop playing your music.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has to sleep too, after all. And it's that easy to give him a little rest for the night.

Now, as I mentioned, this whole business is even easier if you have an Android, because you can essentially do the entire thing in the app itself. If you're listening to music, just hit the three little dots in the upper right-hand corner and scroll down to the "Sleep Timer Option." There, you'll be able to choose how long you want the music to play for before it turns itself off. It's like magic.

Would you prefer to educate yourself and/or listen to stories about murders as you doze off to sleep? Worry not, podcast lovers. According to CNET, you can do the same thing for podcasts — but you'll click on the little moon in the bottom right-hand corner instead. Then you'll be presented with the same options, letting you choose how long you want to listen for before it goes quiet — including the very handy "End of Episode" choice, which will let you finish your current episode before turning off.

Everyone has their own ways of falling asleep. I reach for Hamilton and Harry Potter audiobooks, you might reach for something less good. That's OK. Because now, no matter what you listen to, it doesn't have to keep playing all night. The Spotify sleep timer should give you some peace of mind — and your phone battery will be thanking you.