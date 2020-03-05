Apps like Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and now TikTok have demonstrated that as much as social media users love sharing photos, they also love posting and interacting with videos. On March 4, just a few weeks after allowing users to share videos, VSCO launched a new Montage tool that lets you create unique video collages.

Only users who are subscribed to VSCO's membership and pay $20 a year will have access to all of the different effects and edits that the Montage tool comes with. The memberships also include more than 200 VSCO presets as well as tutorials on how to use the app better. Those without memberships can still use Montage but will have limited tools available to them for use.

You can find the new Montage tool within VSCO's Studio tab. Just like with starting any new project on VSCO, when you create a new video, you'll be prompted to select your aspect ratio. You can choose between having a portrait, square, or landscape frame. After this, you'll see a blank canvas that you can build on.

To add to your canvas, tap on the Media tab underneath it and either use photos from your Library or ones that have already been uploaded to your VSCO account. The tool also gives you the ability to add different colors and shapes, as well as make adjustments. For example, you can change the opacity, layer and stack a video on top of other media, and even give your project a cool mirror effect by duplicating and then flipping it. To layer your media, simply add another photo or video the way you normally would add the first one, then drag and drop media over it.

After you're done editing your video, tap Save. To post your Montage video, hit the plus sign at the top right hand corner of your Studio screen, and then select the video from your Library and click Post at the bottom of your screen. You'll be able to add a caption (the same way you would a picture) and upload your video to the VSCO platform for other users to see.

VSCO incorporated the Montage tool after noticing its users' demand for creative video sharing. "We've seen video editing double over the past year on VSCO and we know Montage is something our community has been asking for," VSCO Senior Product Manager Creative Tools Clarissa Negrete said in a statement to Bustle. "Our creator community has shown strong, consistent demand for access to tools that enable free-form visual storytelling, using multimedia formats."

Meanwhile, VSCO's press release for the new feature hints it's the first of more "video enhancements and updates" coming down the road. In other words, it looks like this is just the beginning.