How To Use Under-Bed Space As A Second Closet With 13 Helpful Items

I’ve lived in four different places, and my childhood bedroom, my first dorm room, my second dorm room, and my bedroom in my first apartment were all smaller than 12 feet by 10 feet. Knowing how to use the under-bed space as storage was crucial, as closet space wasn’t too plentiful in those rooms. The problem with storing stuff under your bed, however, is that most bed frames aren’t tall enough to put anything underneath them.

Does that mean you’re S.O.L.? No, it just means it’s time to get creative with how you use the space under your bed. Thankfully, the storage gods have been merciful. There are tons of innovative items that can help you keep your under-bed area clean and organized, and if you plot out the area in a space-savvy way, you might just be able to get yourself a makeshift second closet. While you very well could stuff all your things in garbage bags and shove them under there, an ideal under-bed area will use containers and organizers that are durable, slim, and keep out the dust, smells, and moisture.

Check out these awesome items that help you utilize the storage in a small bedroom by making the most out of your under-bed area.

Make Sure Your Bed Frame Optimizes The Space

Zinus SmartBase Mattress Foundation Frame, $60, Amazon

This Zinus SmartBase mattress foundation frame eliminates the need for a box spring, meaning that you’ve got 14 inches of storage underneath your bed for drawers, boxes, and clothes. It assembles in minutes without any tools at all, and is super durable, strong, and sturdy enough to hold up to 2,400 pounds.

Available sizes: Narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Invest In A Bed Platform With Storage Drawers

South Shore Full/Queen Storage Platform Bed , $200, Amazon

If you have the ability to invest, optimizing under-bed space with a bed platform featuring one drawer on either side is an easy solution that makes a world of difference. Just place your mattress on top, and you're all set.

Available sizes: Twin, queen, king

Raise Your Bed Up A Few Inches

Wooden Bed Risers, $21, Amazon

You can do a lot with a few extra inches of storage space. These wooden bed risers are classy and sleek-looking, but reviewers say they’re sturdy enough to turn any bed or couch into a makeshift closet. They’re a definite step-up from the plastic ones you got for college, and you can even stack them for added height and more storage room.

Use These Under-Bed Organizers To Protect Soft Goods In Long-Term Storage

Ziz Home Under The Bed Organizer, $9, Amazon

This Ziz Home under-the-bed organizer is made with breathable fabric to reduce mold and musty smells, but it zippers shut to keep your extra clothes clean, compact, and out of the way. It’s got a clear top, so you can easily see what’s inside, and reviewers are saying things like, “This storage box is awesome! I can fit so much stuff in it!”

Organize Everything In Neat Compartments, From Underwear To Towels

Sorbus Foldable Drawer Dividers, $12, Amazon

These Sorbus foldable drawer dividers are a great way to keep your clothes organized under your bed. The set of four comes with multi-sectional bins for underwear, bras, shirts, towels, or socks, and because the fabric is moisture-proof and collapsible, sanitation and convenience are two things you don’t have to compromise on.

Keep Your Fabric Organizers In A Rolling Cart For Easy Access

Whitmor Rolling Underbed Cart , $22, Amazon

While you'll want those fabric compartments to neatly organize your stuff, dragging them out again and again becomes exponentially easier with a convenient rolling cart.

Or, Label Your Miscellaneous Things In Rolling Wooden Drawers

Homz Long Wood Storage Drawer with Chalkboard Label, $40, Amazon

Not sure what you put where? This Homz storage drawer with a chalkboard label holds up to 30 pounds and lets you add your own labels, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. It’s also got wheels that work great on wood or carpet, and reviewers love them because they look classy and serve their purpose.

Keep Your Shoes Neat And Out Of The Way

Pro-Mart Underbed Shoe Storage, $16, Amazon

When it comes to storing your seasonal shoes, this Pro-Mart 12-cell shoe organizer is one of your best options. It’s not plastic, so it won’t scratch your floors, but it’s still sturdy enough to hold its shape and slim enough (six inches) to fit right under your bed. Reviewers love the convenient handles and durability, and a zipper cover keeps your shoes looking as nice as when you first placed them inside.

Wear A Lot Of Boots? No Worries!

Whitmore Boot Set (Set of 2) , $9, Amazon

Keep your boots looking great beneath your bed, too. Ventilated holes keep boots fresh, and the clear box design makes it easy to tell if you're reaching for your riding boots or over-the-knee boots.

More Of A Heels Wearer? Keep Them Looking Crisp

mDesign Closet Storage Organizer Shoe Box , $16, Amazon

This storage solution for high heels makes sure you're not just flinging them under the bed with the dust bunnies. You can even pick your box size based on heels height — with additional options for flats, wedge pumps, and tall pumps.

Hang Your Stuff Off The Side Of Your Bed

Fancii Pocket Bedside Caddy, $14, Amazon

This Fancii Pocket bedside caddy attaches to your headboard or mattress frame with simple and reliable Velcro straps, giving you ten spacious pockets for your papers, electronics, pens, and glasses. It’s made from breathable material that’s extra durable and strong, and it’s an awesome option for rooms that are limited on space, like dorms.

Remove The Air To Increase Your Space By 75 Percent

Vacuum Compressed Space Saver Storage Bags, $23, Amazon

If you switch out your linens and clothes seasonally, these compressed space-saving storage bags are for you. Simply put your extra-puffy materials in these industrial strength bags and suck all the air out with a standard vacuum cleaner. They’ll reduce up to 80 percent in size, and they’ll also protect your stuff from moisture, dust, moths, and funky smells.

Safely Lock Away Your Valuables

Vaultz Locking Storage Box, $5, Amazon

If you’re looking for somewhere safe to keep your valuables, this Vaultz locking storage box comes with dual combination locks and a security cable. Because it’s slim and has internal mesh netting for organization, it’s great for use in small spaces, too.

