Bustle

How To Use Valentine's Day AR Filters On Instagram & Show Some Love

By Syeda Khaula Saad
claire_themost/Instagram

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and Instagram is helping you get extra festive this holiday with some super cute love-themed VR filters. I mean, can you even celebrate VDay without heart-shaped freckles? I didn't think so. And while you may have already seen them all over your feed, you might not know how to use Valentine's Day AR filters on Instagram. All you need is Instagram, your face, and your Valentine's Day spirit.

You'll see several different AR filters floating around leading up to and on Valentine's Day. If you happen upon one you really like on someone's Story, all you have to do is tap on the name of the filter in the upper left corner of the screen. Once you do this, you'll see options for the filter pop up on the bottom of your screen. These options include "Try It" and "Save For Later," so you can either use the filter immediately or wait for later when you're in a more post-worthy mood. You also have the option to send the filter to another user so that you can share the VDay love with your friends and followers.

Another way to use these filters is to seek out the Instagram profiles of the creators, and then try the filter right from their page. Look under the smiley icon that represents the Custom Filters tab. Here, you'll be able to see a list of their filters and then select the VDay ones you want to try out.

In case you need some help getting started, here's a list of Valentine's Day AR filters you can try on Instagram.